Manchester City goalkeeper Éderson has said he thinks his club have already lined up a successor should Pep Guardiola decide to leave at the end of the season.

Guardiola, 53, recently admitted he has not made a decision on whether he will continue in charge of City beyond June 2025, when his deal expires.

The former Barcelona coach has guided City to 18 titles since his arrival in 2016.

"City is a very well-structured club, well-managed, it has great directors, great CEO, a great coach," Éderson told TNT Sports Brazil.

"I believe the club already has the next manager in mind ... the day Pep decides to leave, they will try to follow the same line of work. Of course it would a great loss, I have no doubt about that because you are talking about the best coach in the world. I see a club very well prepared for post-Guardiola [era]."

Éderson, 31, has worked under Guardiola since 2017 and won six Premier League crowns and a Champions League as part of the club's trophy haul.

The Brazil international, whose contract with City expires in June 2026, turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia this summer having spoken to Guardiola.

"There was an offer on the table, it weighed heavy on me as it was way above the average [wage]," Éderson said.

"But I had countless conversations with Pep, there was a decisive one that I can't reveal much about, but it was about what he told me, his guarantees, all of what we've experienced together here, the evolution I had with him.

"There are many players that have evolved immensely with Guardiola. If you don't develop as a player with Guardiola it's because you don't want to.

"He shows you the way and then it's all on you to put this theory into practice. He is like our team's GPS -- he gives the route and we follow."

Guardiola reportedly held talks with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the City chairman, in Abu Dhabi during the international break.

City announced last week that Sporting CP executive Hugo Viana will be their new director of football from the summer of 2025, replacing Txiki Begiristain, who will step down at the end of the season.

There is speculation that Sporting coach Rúben Amorim could follow Viana. Amorim has been linked with the Premier League in recent seasons.