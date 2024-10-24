Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Champions League continued with plenty of thrilling upsets and goals, with Aston Villa now top of the table after continuing their perfect start. Liverpool and Manchester City made it an English 1-2-3 in the table after defeating RB Leipzig and Sparta Prague, with Arsenal in ninth after a nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid did Real Madrid things in a comeback 5-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, while Barcelona broke their Bayern Munich hoodoo with a 4-1 win. Lille, meanwhile continued their giant-killing act with a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid, while Juventus were also stunned by VfB Stuttgart.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

6

Barcelona ended a 6-game losing streak against Bayern Munich, which was its longest against a non-Spanish club and tied for its 2nd-longest losing streak against any team team in club history (7 vs Real Madrid, 6 vs Espanyol).

4 and 4

Raphinha became only the fourth player with a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, joining: Cristiano Ronaldo (2017 for Real Madrid), Sergio Agüero (2014 for Man City) and Roy Makaay (2002 for Deportivo La Coruña). The Brazilian's 56-minute hat-trick was the fastest against Bayern in UCL history. Raphinha also became the fourth Brazilian player with UCL hat trick for Barcelona, joining Neymar (2013), Ronaldinho (2005) and Rivaldo (2000).

1

Raphinha became the first player to score in the 1st minute of a UCL match against Bayern Munich. With his hat-trick Raphinha's 9 goals in 13 games in all competitions this season are one short of his tally from last season (10 in 37 games in all comps in 2023-24).

7

Lamine Yamal brought up his seventh assist of season, tying Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah for the most among players in Europe's top 5 leagues (all comps).

4 in 3

Barcelona have now scored at least 4 goals in 3 consecutive home games across all competitions since April-May of 2016-17 - the first time since Lionel Messi left the club.

3

Bayern Munich conceded 3 first-half goals in a UCL group stage game for the first time. The last four times Bayern have conceded 4 goals in the UEFA Champions League were all against Spanish clubs (twice vs Barcelona, twice vs Real Madrid).

2

Bayern Munich's run of 41 UCL group stage games without a loss ended in the previous matchday, and this was their first time they had two consecutive group stage losses since 2009-10 (losing to Bordeaux on MD3 and MD4).

15 and 97

Robert Lewandowksi went past Harry Kane with his 15th goal this season - the most in all competitions by a player from Europe's top 5 leagues. It was also his 97th UCL goal, three away from joining Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129) as the only players to reach the century mark in European Cup/Champions League history.

26

Manchester City extended their UCL unbeaten streak to 26 games (18-8-0), going past Manchester United (2007-09) for the longest unbeaten streak in UCL history (Man City's last UCL loss was in 2nd leg of 2022-23 UCL semifinals at Real Madrid, 3-1)

14

Erling Haaland brought up his 14th UCL game with multiple goals (from 42 games), now level with Raul for fifth in the all-time table. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with 38 such games (out of 183), but Haaland is doing so at a much faster rate (1 in every 3, vs 1 in 5 for Cristiano)

44 and 21

Erling Haaland scored his 44th UCL goal, going past Kylian Mbappé for the second-most by a player prior to their 25th birthday (Haaland turns 25 in July); Lionel Messi has the most with 51. Haaland also went past Gabriel Jesus and is third-highest scorer for Manchester City in their UCL history with 21 goals in 23 games.

93

Marcus Thuram's 93rd-minute winner was Inter Milan's latest in second-half stoppage time in a UCL match since Giampaolo Pazzini scored at 90'+6 to give Inter the win over Marseille in the 2nd leg of the 2011-12 R16.

1 and 2

Real Madrid became the first team in UCL history to win by at least 3 goals after trailing by multiple goals at halftime (fourth to win by multiple goals after trailing by multiple goals at halftime, and only the second to do so in last 25 years - Bayern Munich over Juventus in 2016). It was also the club's second time winning a UCL game by three goals after trailing by multiple goals at any point; no other team has done this in UCL history (Real Madrid did so the first time on Feb. 21, 2023 at Liverpool, 5-2)

1 and 3

Vinícius Júnior scored the first UCL hat trick of his career and third with Real Madrid (1 in LALIGA, 1 in Spanish Super Cup), He also became only the third Brazilian player with a UCL hat trick for Real Madrid, joining Rodrygo (2019) and Ronaldo Nazário (2003)

39

Real Madrid now have a 39-game home unbeaten streak in all competitions, its longest such streak since a 43-game streak from Jan. 2012 to Jan. 2013 (47 if treating the 2013 Copa del Rey Final played at the Bernabéu as a neutral site game)

6

Jonathan David's 2 goals for Lille meant he overtook Tomasz Radzinski for the most goals by a Canadian player in UCL history. Amongst North American players, only Chicharito (14), Christian Pulisic (9), Hector Herrera (7) have scored more than him in UCL history.

(Stats Courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)