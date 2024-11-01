Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has said he does not want to pile pressure on Cole Palmer ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Palmer has been one of the standout players in the league this season, with seven goals and five assists in nine games.

When asked if he thinks Palmer can carry that form into the game against United, Maresca said: "I hope so. He is going to play. Cole is doing very good all of the time.

"If we expect 20 goals and 20 assists again, it's probably wrong because we don't need to put the pressure on his shoulders."

Chelsea beat United 4-3 at home last season, courtesy of a Palmer hat trick, but have not won at Old Trafford since 2013.

"It shows how difficult that stadium is. Not only for us, but for everyone," Maresca said.

Alongside Palmer, Maresca said that the whole squad, apart from Jadon Sancho who is unwell, will be available for contention on Sunday.

After a disappointing loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Maresca hinted at changes ahead of the clash at Old Trafford.

Cole Palmer scored a hat trick the last time Chelsea faced Manchester United. Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"We prepared the game to win, unfortunately we lost," Maresca said. "We prepare every game to try and win. The reason we make changes is because we are all one team, they deserve to play."

The Newcastle defeat raised issues surrounding the relationship between Maresca and Enzo Fernández but the rumours of animosity were swiftly surpressed by the Chelsea boss.

"I show frustration with Enzo? I show frustration will all of them," Maresca said. "Don't only look at Enzo. I still trust Enzo. There is not any reason I can lose confidence in him.

"The reason he is not playing in the Premier League is because I take another decision but I have 100% confidence in him."