Jose Mourinho has told fans he is well after reports emerged that the Fenerbahce coach will undergo surgery in Portugal due to a health issue.

According to reports, Mourinho, 61, will have his gallbladder removed during the Christmas holidays.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid coach posted a video on Instagram and said: "Happy Christmas and thank you so much for so many messages."

Mourinho, who managed Fenerbahce in Friday's 1-1 draw at Eyupspor before the Christmas break, did not specify the surgical procedure but said it was "minor."

He wrote: "For those of you that have shown concern, I can confirm reports of my surgery have been greatly exaggerated, it's just a quick and minor procedure. I will resume training on the first day back from the holidays, as always. I've never missed a session in 25 years, and I don't intend to start now."

Jose Mourinho still believes Fenerbahce can win the league title. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu via Getty Images

Fenerbahce return to action on Jan. 5, when they host Hatayspor.

Mourinho said it would not be a "happy off period" for him and not because of the surgery but because he was disappointed with his team's last game of the year.

Friday's result left Fenerbahce second in the Super Lig, eight points adrift of leaders Galatasaray.

"We will have a few days off but it will not be a happy time off for me," Mourinho said. "Actually, I would prefer not to have this time off but we promised the players long ago. Many players could not take more than 10 days off. Therefore, this was an important situation for them to rest. We have to do better."

Mourinho, who joined Fenerbahce in the summer and is looking to guide the team to its first Super Lig title in a decade, said they can still challenge for the league title.

"Nobody is going to convince me that even with the distance that we have with the leaders we don't have a chance to win [the title]," he said. "I refuse to think this way. For me it's still open."