Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke was appointed coach of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, aiming to lead his home islands back to the World Cup.

Yorke captained the Soca Warriors at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the only time they qualified. Trinidad and Tobago did not advance from a group including England, Sweden and Paraguay.

"Dwight's experience, leadership, and commitment to the red, white, and black are exactly what we need to inspire our players and our nation," Trinidadian soccer federation president Kieron Edwards said in a statement.

The 52-year-old Yorke joins the team as its second behind Costa Rica in a five-team World Cup qualifying group. The top two advance to the next stage, and Trinidad's place could be sealed by beating Saint Kitts and Nevis on June 6.

Dwight Yorke will attempt to lead Trinidad & Tobago to its second World Cup. Jenny Evans/Getty Images