Mark Ogden and Janusz Michallik agree that it is vital for Rúben Amorim to make a positive start as Manchester United manager. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Rúben Amorim has said he wanted to delay his move to Manchester United from Sporting CP until the end of the season but was told by the Premier League club that it was "now or never."

Man United confirmed the appointment of Amorim as their new manager on Friday, with Sporting announcing in a statement to Portugal's financial regulator, the CMVM, that the Red Devils had paid a fee of €11 million for his transfer.

Amorim, 39, will work a notice period with Sporting before officially starting work at United on Nov. 11.

"I had three days to decide one option that radically changes my life," Amorim told reporters after Sporting's 5-1 win against Estrela Amadora on Friday.

"The only request I made was for it [transfer] to be at the end of the season, and they [United] told me that it wasn't possible; that it was now or never. I knew if I rejected it that in six months I wouldn't have it. And I knew that in six months I would know that I wouldn't be at Sporting."

Amorim, who won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting -- including their first in 19 years -- since joining in 2020, said he had already decided to leave the club at the end of the season before United's offer.

"At the start of the season I had a conversation with the [Sporting] president and I told him that regardless of what happened this was going to be my last season at Sporting," he said. "This situation of Man United emerged, they have paid above the release clause."

Amorim, who was a target of Liverpool and West Ham earlier this year, said it is the right time to leave Sporting.

Rúben Amorim spoke after he led Sporting to a 5-1 win over Estrela. Zed Jameson/PA Images via Getty Images

"I've had other offers in the past, it's not the first or second time that my release clause was going to be met," the Portuguese said. "I've come to a stage in my life where I had to make a decision."

Amorim signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2027 with the option of an additional year held by the club.

He will be taking his own staff.

"I'm going to take my staff, but we will have time to talk about it," he said. "It was always one of the conditions."

Amorim will remain in charge of Sporting for the Champions League home game against Manchester City on Nov. 5 and the league game at Braga on Nov. 10.

His first game in charge of Man United will be the Premier League game against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Nov. 24.

Amorim refused to address questions about his next chapter at United on Friday.

"I haven't spoken to any Manchester United players as I'm focused on the task at hand," he said. "I'm happy to be staying for the next two games. I will talk about Man United on Nov. 11."

Amorim, who described his time at Sporting "as the best phase of my life," said he understands how the club's fans feel about him leaving with the club having begun the season with a perfect 10 wins from 10 league games.

"Everyone at Sporting knows how important [the club] is for me," he said. "I understand the fans' disappointment, leaving in the middle of a season that could be historic ... But today is not a farewell, we still have two important games with City and Braga, to maintain the lead."

Amid reports that United could sign Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres, who scored four goals on Friday, Amorim said: "I'm not going to get any player from Sporting in January."