Ruud van Nistelrooy speaks about whether he wants to stay at Man United after they appoint a new manager. (1:10)

Van Nistelrooy 'very motivated' to stay at Man United as an assistant (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Erik ten Hag has thanked Manchester United fans for their support in his first public comments since he was fired as the Premier League club's manager on Monday.

Ten Hag was dismissed after a little over two seasons in charge of Old Trafford, with United languishing in 14th in the Premier League table after losing four of their first nine games.

The Dutch coach led United to a Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumph but lamented that his dream of bringing more trophies to Man United fans had come to an end.

"Let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club," he said in an open letter released through his agency SEG Football.

"Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you.

He added: "I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support. I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad.

"We won two trophies -- achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end.

"I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home. Thank you for this chapter in my life."

Man United confirmed on Friday that Sporting CP coach Rúben Amorim would replace Ten Hag as manager.

He signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2027 with the option of an additional year held by the club. Amorim, 39, will work a notice period with Sporting Lisbon before officially starting work at United on Nov. 11.

In the interim, Man United will be led by Ten Hag's former assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy.