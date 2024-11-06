        <
        >

          NWSL Playoffs 2024: How to watch, dates, times and more

          The NWSL updated its playoff format in 2024. Rich Graessle/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Nov 6, 2024, 08:44 PM

          The field for the first-ever expanded eight-team NWSL playoffs has been set and the march toward the 2024 championship is on. The quarterfinal round begins Friday when the top-seeded Orlando Pride, who clinched the NWSL Shield as the team with the best record in the regular season, host the eighth-seeded Chicago Red Stars. The fourth-seeded Kansas City Current host the fifth-seeded North Carolina Courage in the lone quarterfinal match on Saturday. The No. 2-seeded Washington Spirit and No. 7 Bay FC open ABC's quarterfinal doubleheader coverage on Sunday, followed by No. 3 NJ/NY Gotham FC, the defending NWSL champion, against sixth-seeded Portland Thorns FC.

          Here are key facts about the 2024 NWSL playoffs:

          How can fans watch the quarterfinal round?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday

          No. 1 Orlando Pride vs. No. 8 Chicago Red Stars - 8 p.m. on Prime Video

          Saturday

          No. 4 Kansas City Current vs. No. 5 North Carolina Courage - noon on CBS and Paramount+

          Sunday

          No. 2 Washington Spirit vs. No. 7 Bay FC - 12:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

          No. 3 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. No. 6 Portland Thorns FC - 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

          When is the 2024 NWSL championship game?

          The 2024 NWSL championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

          How can fans access more NWSL coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN NWSL hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedules and more.