Paris Saint-Germain fans unveiled a 'Free Palestine' banner on Wednesday. Getty

European soccer's governing body UEFA said said Paris Saint-Germain would face no action after a giant "Free Palestine" banner was unveiled before the kickoff of their Champions League game against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday,

A UEFA spokesperson said that PSG would not face disciplinary proceedings as it only bans political messages deemed insulting or provocative.

PSG said they had not been aware "of any plans to display such a message."

"Paris St Germain recalls that the Parc des Princes is -- and must remain -- a place of communion around a common passion for soccer and firmly opposes any message of a political nature in its stadium," the club added in a statement.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau called the unveiling of the banner "unacceptable" and when asked if he would seek sanctions against PSG, Retailleau told Sud Radio: "I am not ruling out anything. I will demand explanations from PSG."

The French federation (FFF) president, Philippe Diallo, was summoned for a meeting at 0900 GMT at the interior ministry on Friday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, adding it had not yet confirmed its attendance.

The FFF has no power over European club competitions.

French TV channel BFM said PSG director general Victoriano Melero was also summoned. PSG did not respond to a request for comment.

Fans from PSG's hardline Auteuil Kop group displayed a huge "Free Palestine" banner before their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, eight days before France play Israel in Paris in a Nations League game.

"War on the pitch, but peace in the world," a message underneath said.

During the match, they unrolled another message that read: "Does a child's life in Gaza mean less than another?"

Their action took place as Israel pressed on with a military offensive in Gaza that has killed about 43,400 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Gaza health ministry figures. The conflict broke out after Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Last year, Celtic were fined €17,500 ($18,839) because of fans waving Palestinian flags during a Champions League game.

France take on Israel at the Stade de France next Thursday, with fans allowed in the 80,000-capacity stadium.

Questions have been raised on security surrounding the event in a country that has the largest Jewish community in Europe -- and the third in the world, way behind the United States and Israel -- as well as the biggest number of Muslims in Europe.

Last month, Paris police officials said the game would "of course be open to the public."

Italy played Israel in Udine amid tight security, but Belgium played their home game in Debrecen, Hungary, after their federation said that "In Belgium, no local administration deemed it possible to organise the Red Devils' home match against Israel."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.