Jude Bellingham blamed a change in his Real Madrid role for his lack of goals this season after scoring his first of the campaign in Saturday's 4-0 LaLiga win over Osasuna.

The England midfielder found the net in the 42nd minute at the Bernabéu -- running onto a long ball from defender Raúl Asencio and lobbing goalkeeper Sergio Herrera -- while Vinícius Júnior also scored a hat trick, although the victory was marred by injuries to Éder Militão, Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez.

Prior to Saturday, Bellingham's last goal for Madrid was scored at the end of the 2023-24 campaign on May 14. He scored 19 league goals last season.

"I felt like I did what I normally do," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV after Saturday's game. "But the only difference is that I managed to add a goal. A lot of people were talking about it because last year I scored loads of goals, but I think I'm playing a different role this year.

"I'm doing different things in different parts of the pitch. It's one of those things, I'll do anything for the team. Maybe I've done a bit too much and been a little bit too nice. From now on I think I'll get a feeling for it and I'll try to carry on but if not I'll keep trying to help the team in any way I can."

Jude Bellingham scored his first goal of the season in Real Madrid's win over Osasuna on Saturday. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Madrid's fans have supported Bellingham despite his lack of goals, and the player received a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 75th minute.

"I still feel like the most privileged person in the world to play for this club, even in the bad times, I'm still grateful to be here," Bellingham said. "Coming off with that ovation, I felt really proud. That's who you do it for. You want people to go home happy. It's a really good feeling."

Bellingham praised teammate Vinícius, whose hat trick made it eight goals in 12 LaLiga appearances for the Brazil forward, having missed out on the Ballon d'Or last week.

"He has such a strong mentality," Bellingham said. "We get on well, on and off the pitch. I'm proud of how he conducts himself. He's a leader for us. When he has those kind of games he's pretty unstoppable."