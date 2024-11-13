Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid playmaker Caroline Weir had two assists before curling in an elegant free kick to score herself in a 7-0 rout of Twente in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

Defender María Méndez scored twice with headers from corners as Madrid followed up a 4-0 win over Celtic in its previous home game in Group B. Chelsea still leads the group on 9 points after beating 2-1 later in the day for their third straight win.

The moment of the day came from Lyon's 3-0 win against Roma when Haiti international Melchie Dumornay scored a stunning goal from inside the center circle.

Dumornay, who scored Lyon's opener as well, spotted Roma goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar well out of her goal when the ball was diverted to her by teammate Lindsey Horan, the United States midfielder, who intercepted a pass at the halfway line.

Wolfsburg forward Rebecka Blomqvist struck a second-half hat trick in a 5-0 win at Galatasaray to earn the two-time European champion its first points in Group A. Roma was hosting Lyon later with both teams on six points after two rounds.

Madrid led in the third minute when Weir's shot aimed at the far post turned into a pass for Signe Bruun to score easily from close range.

Melchie Dumornay celebrates with a teammate after scoring for Lyon in the Champions League. Getty Images

Méndez made it 2-0 in the 16th, and Twente wasted several scoring chances before it was three in the 50th. France international Naomie Feller met a floated cross by Weir with a glancing header.

Scotland's Weir got her goal five minutes later, placing her 22-yard shot into the top corner of the net.

After Méndez rose again to meet a corner in the 63rd, two minutes later right-back Oihane Hernández broke clear to finish a move she started by breaking up Twente's passing in midfield. Substitute Carla Camacho scored in stoppage time when Twente could not clear another corner.

Wolfsburg dominated Champions League newcomer Galatasaray in Istanbul and defender Marie Joelle Wedemeyer was unmarked at the far post to score with a header from a corner in the 24th,

Sweden forward Blomqvist scored with shots in the 63rd, 77th and in stoppage time. Later in added time Vivien Endemann completed the scoring. Wolfsburg ended the game with 33 goal attempts, 14 on target, compared to two for Galatasaray.

Return games are played next week as group-stage play continues.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.