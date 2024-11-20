Transfer rumors, news: Man United move for Branthwaite

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are watching Arda Güler's situation, while Jarrad Branthwaite is a priority for Manchester United in January. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Pep signs one-year extension with Man City

- Amorim denied January Man United transfer spree - source

- Barça official confirms PSG bid €250m for Yamal

Manchester United have Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite on their radar. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is a priority for Manchester United in the winter window, reports the Daily Mail. The Red Devils had offers for the 22-year-old rejected in the summer but remain adamant that they want to sign him as they prepare for life under the management of Rúben Amorim.

- Arsenal are among the clubs hoping to bring in Arda Güler with the attacking midfielder being left unhappy by his role at Real Madrid, reports Diario Sport. The Gunners feel that they could have a similar situation as the one that saw Martin Ødegaard become such an integral player for them after also struggling for game time with Los Blancos.

- Liverpool and Newcastle United will compete to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, reports the Sun. Both sides are believed to have been tracking the 25-year-old, who has been in fine form so far this season with eight goals and an assist in 11 Premier League matches. The Reds reportedly see him as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, with the Egypt international having just seven months remaining on his current deal at Anfield. The Bees could be willing to part ways with Mbeumo if they receive an offer worth £50 million for him.

- Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick is on the radar of Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are reported to be interested in signing a "technical" forward, with negotiations already ongoing over a potential deal in January. The 28-year-old, who was previously close to joining the Serie A club before failing his medical due to a heart problem in 2017, has struggled for regular playing time this season having made just two starts for manager Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga.

- The representatives of Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda are actively searching for a move to a big club amid interest from Manchester United, reports TEAMtalk. Scouts from the Premier League are believed to have watched the 17-year-old on multiple occasions this season, with Liverpool and Juventus also keen on his signature. He has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, and has a release clause in his current contract worth £84m.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland takes a look at Arda Güler's situation at Real Madrid, and how a move to Arsenal might fit:

Arda Güler's Real Madrid career still hasn't taken off, 16 months after joining the club. Nobody doubts the 19-year-old's quality -- and he's a big fan favourite at the Bernabéu -- but his minutes are limited under coach Carlo Ancelotti, and after his profile rocketed following a starring role at Euro 2024, it's entirely predictable that he's being linked with a move away. Güler has played 265 minutes in LaLiga this season, plus another 39 minutes in the Champions League. The midfielder has started three league games of a possible 12, and all of those starts came in August and September. That means he's begun Madrid's last nine matches on the bench. And this at a time when the team have been underperforming, and lacking creativity. Ancelotti has talked up his talent, calling him "the present and future of Real Madrid" and asking for patience, but the stats suggest that in the biggest games, like El Clásico, he isn't willing to call on Güler. In fact, one of the criticisms of Ancelotti from fans and the Madrid media this season has been over his reluctance to use Güler and fellow teenager Endrick. In terms of a switch to Arsenal, the Ødegaard comparison is an attractive one, and the parallels are obvious: both are gifted, left-footed playmakers, young players who were snapped up by Madrid amid interest from big clubs all over Europe. Güler would also slot perfectly into the 'Ødegaard role' at Arsenal, on the right-hand side of a midfield three. Ødegaard wasn't willing to wait for his chance at Madrid, given the competition for places in midfield, and pushed to leave, first to Real Sociedad and then Arsenal. Güler hasn't done the same yet. He and the club have both been insistent that a loan move isn't on the cards. But if he continues to struggle to get into the team, and his development is under threat, that patience won't last.

play 2:09 Connelly pleads for Real Madrid to loan out Arda Güler next season Bill Connelly hopes Real Madrid loan out Arda Güler in order to give him more playing time.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all hoping to sign Atalanta midfielder Éderson, who add that the Citizens are ahead of the competition to bring him in. La Dea will demand €60 million for the 25-year-old but don't want to lose him in January -- especially if Ademola Lookman leaves amid PSG interest. (Calciomercato)

- New manager Claudio Ranieri wants Paulo Dybala to stay at AS Roma, but the attacking midfielder could depart in the summer despite a clause that will add an extra year to his expiring contract if he reaches 55% of matches played for the Giallorossi. Saudi Arabia could be an option for the 31-year-old, while MLS clubs reportedly want him, and a return to Argentina can't be ruled out. (Calciomercato)

- Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has revealed that the club are working on rewarding star winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia with a new contract. The Georgia international's current deal expires in June 2027. (Sky Italia)

- Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are among the clubs considering a move for Fulham defender Joachim Andersen next summer. (CaughtOffside)

- Juventus defender Danilo has denied rumours that he could join Brazilian club Vasco da Gama in 2025. (TNT)

- Tottenham Hotspur Radu Dragusin's agent has hinted that the Romania international could seek a move away from the club next summer. (Tuttomercato)

- Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva is a target of Juventus, who need to strengthen their defensive line in the upcoming transfer window after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to serious injuries. (A Bola)

- Osasuna centre-back Enzo Boyomo is a target of Aston Villa. The youth product of Blackburn Rovers, 23, has a €25m release clause. (Superdeporte)

- Union Berlin and Werder Bremen are interested in FC Nürnberg midfielder Jens Castrop. Nurnberg want €2.5m for the 21-year-old, who could depart as soon as January with concrete enquiries having been made. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Barcelona and Chelsea are in the race to sign Santos left-back Souza, who is regarded as the "next Marcelo." (AS)

- Bayern Munich have opened talks with the father of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who is also the Germany international's agent. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has prioritised a new striker and his "dream target" is Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. (TEAMtalk)

- Endrick's lack of minutes at Real Madrid has resulted in various clubs looking into the possibility of a January loan move for the striker. (Sport)

- Barcelona are interested in reuniting with Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza. (Mundo Deportivo)

- The situation of AS Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes is being monitored by Boca Juniors. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona are not currently interested in a move for Sporting CP midfielder Dário Essugo despite reports. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Former Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to stay in the Premier League amid anticipation of potential head coach openings at Southampton, Wolves, and Crystal Palace. (Football Insider)

- Juventus defender Danilo is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season, with no talks over an extension expected to take place. (Nicolo Schira)

- São Paulo don't want to part ways with forward William Gomes in January amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (Jorge Nicola)

- Multiple clubs have asked for information on Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, with the Bianconeri looking to let him leave in January. (Rudy Galetti)