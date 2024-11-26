Transfer rumors, news: Man Utd add Hernández to left-back list

Luis Miguel Echegaray wants to see more from Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee following Man United's 1-1 draw with Ipswich town in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge. (1:54)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants a new left-back, and while Alphonso Davies may prove a difficult recruit, the Red Devils could turn their attention to Theo Hernández of AC Milan. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

While he may not be the first name on their list, Theo Hernández is one of the left-backs that Manchester United are monitoring. Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández is high up on Manchester United's transfer shortlist, according to Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Red Devils are said to be monitoring the 27-year-old France international, who is viewed as a strong alternative to Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in their search to reinforce the left side of their defence. Recent reports have indicated that the Rossoneri have been in talks with Hernández's representatives regarding a new long-term contract extension that would secure his future at the San Siro until the summer of 2029, although he will enter the final 18 months of his current deal in January if an agreement has not been signed by then.

- Barcelona have made Newcastle Untied striker Alexander Isak their priority transfer for next summer, reports The Sun. The Camp Nou hierarchy are reported to have recently switched their focus to the 25-year-old after learning that his Sweden compatriot Viktor Gyökeres is unlikely to join the LaLiga club amid hopes of moving to the Premier League. Isak, who arrived on Tyneside from Real Sociedad for a £63m transfer fee in the summer of 2022, has continued impressive form at St. James' Park this season, having contributed to six goals in ten league matches, while also being one of the standouts on international duty with four goals in as many Nations League clashes. He has also recently been linked with Arsenal.

- Juventus are keeping close tabs on the situation of Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to Corriere dello Sport. It is reported that the Bianconeri are evaluating an approach for the 23-year-old, who previously impressed during his time working under manager Thiago Motta at Bologna. The Netherlands international is expected to be available in January after a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, in which he has scored just once in 12 Premier League appearances. The Serie A side are also said to be considering Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca as a potential alternative.

- A move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is under consideration by Arsenal, reports Ekrem Konur. The Gunners are said to be exploring a potential loan move in the January transfer window to reinforce their attacking options, although they could face competition for the 25-year-old from Newcastle United. Kolo Muani has struggled to earn regular minutes for PSG this season, having made just two Ligue 1 starts, and he has also recently been linked with Manchester United.

- Real Madrid have added Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite to their shortlist, writes Rudy Galetti. Los Blancos are said to be considering a move for the 22-year-old England international in January, with manager Carlo Ancelotti keen to reinforce his defence. Manchester United have also been linked with him, but it is said that the Toffees are only willing to consider parting ways with the player for a transfer fee in the region of €70m.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Mark Ogden assesses whether Theo Hernández could find a home at Manchester United.

Manchester United have virtually no room for manoeuvre in the January transfer window due to financial constraints, so they are unlikely to be anywhere close to being able to find a move for Alphonso Davies or Theo Hernández. Luke Shaw's return from injury means Amorim now has a senior left-back to turn to and fit-again Tyrell Malacia and teenager Harry Amass are both options too. United will need to offload a big earner or raise funds with outgoings in January to have any hope of doing significant business, so don't expect Davies or Hernández to arrive at Old Trafford any time soon.

OTHER RUMORS

- Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and the representatives of forward Ethan Nwaneri over a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Teams would be required to "significantly top" the £44m that Wolverhampton Wanderers paid if they are to sign attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha in the next transfer window. (GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs)

- Lille forward Jonathan David is planning to run the remaining seven months of his contract down and become a free agent this summer despite the Ligue 1 club being open to offloading him in January. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea are closing in on a move to sign Watford wunderkind Mathis Eboue, son of former Arsenal and Ivory Coast international defender Emmanuel. (Daily Mail)

- Aston Villa are considering a move for Werder Bremen midfielder Romano Schmid, who could be signed for a transfer fee of around €10m. (Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg)