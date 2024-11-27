Open Extended Reactions

Ange Postecoglou has expressed his "shock" at discovering Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had suffered an ankle fracture during the team's 4-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday, and added he thinks it shows the Italy international is "tough as nails."

Vicario was hurt during a collision with City winger Savinho shortly before half-time at the Etihad but continued to play the full 90 minutes, producing a number of important saves that helped Spurs stave off a fightback from Pep Guardiola's side.

Spurs confirmed on Sunday that the 28-year-old had undergone surgery and would be out for and would be assessed by the club's medical staff to determine when he will be able to return to action.

"[It was a] bit of a shock first of all," Postecoglou told a news conference on Wednesday. "We obviously saw that he'd picked up the injury during the game. He was sore at half-time but there was no doubt about him continuing. So you kind of digest that and then post-game, again he was sore, but you're kind of going 'well he's played 60 minutes, sore ankle -- we'll tape it up and go again.'

"And externally now people realise it's a testament to him as a person. He's as tough as nails, as tough as they come. The fact that he played at that level for 60-odd minutes with a fractured ankle was quite outstanding. Like I said, I guess the shock of it wears off and then you've just got to process that he's going to be missing for a while.

"Knowing him he'll push the limits as to how long that is and also knowing him you'll be getting daily updates about that through his Instagram. But yeah, a big blow but for him personally because he was having an outstanding season for us and really growing as a leader within the group. But we've dealt with setbacks before and we'll deal with this one."

Postecoglou said that Vicario is set to be out for "months" rather than weeks but ruled out the prospect of signing a free agent who could bolster his goalkeeping options.

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was injured during a collision with Manchester City winger Savinho during the first half of Saturday's game. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Fraser Forster, 36, is expected to deputise in Vicario's absence. Forster has made three appearances for Spurs this season, including their Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar and defeat at Galatasaray.

"That's why he's here. Fraser played Carabao Cup, he's played a couple of European games and that's the reason we played him, it's the reason we have him in the squad. He's ready to go," the Australian coach said.

Tottenham, who are seventh in the Europa League league table, host Roma in north London on Thursday.

Claudio Ranieri became Roma head coach for the third time in his career on Nov. 14 following Daniele De Rossi's exit four games into the campaign and the 12-match reign of Ivan Juric who was sacked on Nov. 10. Postecoglou lauded the 73-year-old's coaching longevity when asked about the manager he will face on Thursday.

"It's unbelievable. It just goes to show the passion he has for the game because I'm sure there's more enjoyable, simpler ways to enjoy his life now, but he still has that in him," Postecoglou said.

"I haven't come across him before, but I'm looking forward to saying hello because it's always nice to actually meet some of these people who have made such a massive impact in football, particularly in my field, management.

"He's always come across as a gentlemen. I'm looking forward to meeting him and it just goes to show that kind of bug for being a manager on the touchline doesn't leave you."