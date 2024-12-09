MLS commissioner Don Garber presents Lionel Messi with the MVP award in front of a group of Inter Miami academy players. (0:40)

Kylian Mbappé has been included in the 2024 Men's World XI along with five Premier League players, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah the notable absentees.

Mbappe -- who has struggled for his usual form in 2024 -- and Vinícius Júnior are two of six players to have played for Real Madrid in the calendar year involved and headline the forward line, alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Haaland is joined by club teammates Kevin De Bruyne, Éderson and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri in the line-up, which is voted for by players, while Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also makes the team.

Missing from the XI for the first time since 2006, however, is Argentina and Inter Miami superstar Messi.

Messi, football's most decorated player, had made 17 straight World XIs but is excluded from 2024's edition. Former rival Ronaldo, who was in the team for 16 years before 2023, also misses out, as does Salah despite his goalscoring form with Liverpool.

Messi and Al Nassr's Ronaldo were the only nominees to play their football outside of Europe.

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is included along with teammates past and present Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger and Toni Kroos, who retired after playing for Germany in Euro 2024 in the summer.