Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson hopes that teammate Mohamed Salah remains at the club next season.

Salah becomes a free agent in June 2025 and recently indicated that he had not received a former offer from Liverpool to continue at the club, stating that he was "more out than in."

"We all want him to renew his contract, to remain at the club," Alisson said of Salah after Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win at Girona. "I want the best for the club and the best for him."

Salah, 32, is in his seventh season with Liverpool and has been impressive this campaign, scoring 16 goals and setting up 12 assists in 22 games.

Alisson has said he believes the rumours regarding Salah's future are not affecting the player's performances.

"He's very calm," the Brazil goalkeeper said. "He doesn't seem to let this type of situation affect him. He's mentally very focused on his aims."

It was Salah's penalty at Girona that allowed Liverpool to maintain a 100% record in the Champions League with six wins out of six games.

Alisson returned from a hamstring injury in Liverpool's Champions League match against Girona. Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images

"The important thing is that we keep doing what we are doing," Alisson said. "We didn't play a brilliant game [against Girona]. We know we could have done better but it was enough to take three points and keep up the wining run.

"We know how important it is to finish in the top eight [in the Champions League.] We were very focused on that aim."

Liverpool lead the Champions League group standings and have already guaranteed a playoff place. Alisson also had reason to celebrate on Tuesday as he returned to play for the first time since he sustained a hamstring injury in early October.

"My focus was to return 100%," he said. "I want to have continuity before we start the key stage of the season. We have important games ahead of us. The important thing is to be well for the decisive time of the Premier League in January and be at my best."