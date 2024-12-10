Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool continued their perfect run in the Champions League on Tuesday evening as they secured a 1-0 victory over Girona.

Darwin Núñez had Liverpool's best chances of the opening 45 minutes but was denied twice by goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. On the opposite end, Alisson was also called into action on several occasions to hold Girona at bay, with one of his standout saves coming against Yáser Asprilla.

After halftime, Alisson was called into action again he made a stop from Arnaut Danjuma, who caused the Reds' defence some problems with his directness on the ball. Liverpool got themselves in front when the referee awarded a penalty following a VAR check on Donny van de Beek's foul on Luis Díaz, with Mohamed Salah making no mistake to score from the spot.

Liverpool looked in control from the moment they took the lead as Girona's remaining chances were blocked and dealt with comfortably enough, allowing the Reds to hold on and register their sixth straight win in the league phase.

Positives

Alisson was one of Liverpool's standouts as he made a number of positive stops, and that helped the Reds secure the win without being at their best going forward. The 90 minutes also allows him to garner sharpness ahead of the next Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

Negatives

Liverpool's forward line could have been more clinical at times, with Nunez looking slightly dejected when coming off, though his hardwork and runs in behind did help create the chances. Arne Slot's side could have also been better defensively, having relied on their goalkeeper on a number of occasions.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Arne Slot, 6 -- Slot's decision to start Alisson was an astute one with the Brazil international requiring sharpness. He also didn't rush his decisions despite Liverpool not being at their best, finding the right moments in the game to introduce Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo to control the match after taking the lead.

Player ratings

GK Alisson Becker, 9 -- It took just 11 minutes for Alisson to be called into action, with a stop that began an all-round impressive 90 minutes on his return to action and several saves to keep Girona at bay before Liverpool eventually took the lead.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 7 -- Commanded the backline well and made crucial interventions, including before the break when a key interception denied a ball getting through to Donny van de Beek.

DF Joe Gomez, 6 -- He came close to getting his first Liverpool goal in the first half with a header that had enough power but no direction to get past the goalkeeper. Defended well for the most part, but had moments where he had to work hard to keep up with Arnaut Danjuma. Blocked an effort from Ivan Martin.

DF Andrew Robertson, 7 -- Defended well against Bryan Gil, easing him out of play when isolated, and also forced a save from Paulo Gazzaniga at the near post before Liverpool were awarded a penalty.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 -- Linked play well in advanced areas when combining with Mohamed Salah, and put in some dangerous balls into the box with set-pieces. Forced a save from Gazzaniga from a free-kick in the second half.

MF Dominik Szoboszlai, 6 -- Worked hard off the ball and came into the game during spells, picking out Darwin Nunez with a well-placed cross in the first half.

MF Curtis Jones, 6 -- Quiet for the first half but looked more confident in the second, when he began to drive at players with the ball to create space.

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 7 -- Created two of Liverpool's best chances of the game, with an intelligent through ball to Nunez in the first half, before finding Robertson in the second. Rarely gave away possession and helped the Reds garner control in the match.

Liverpool continued to cruise in the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 win over Girona on Tuesday. Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

FW Darwin Núñez, 6 -- Tested the goalkeeper after he was found from positive runs in behind but looked frustrated with his finishes. Could have done better when found by Szoboszlai when trying to knock the ball down in the six yard box.

FW Luis Díaz, 6 -- Struggled to get going at times with Bryan Gil tracking back often to disrupt him, but won Liverpool's penalty after drawing a careless foul by Donny van de Beek which was picked up on a VAR check.

FW Mohamed Salah, 7 -- Bright in possession and had a good balance between going for goal himself and creating chances for his teammates. Looked to be caught in two minds with his effort in the first half that was lifted past the post, but made no mistake from the penalty spot to put Liverpool ahead.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Cody Gakpo (Nunez, 71"), N/R -- Introduced for Nunez in the 71st minute and held the ball up well for Liverpool with positive runs into advanced areas.

Harvey Elliott (Jones, 75"), N/R -- Important minutes for Harvey Elliott as the 21-year-old returns from a spell on the sidelines through injury, and he kept things simple on the night while ensuring he was in the right positions during defensive phases.

Wataru Endo (Diaz, 88"), N/R -- Brought on as Liverpool looked to see out the game, with the Japan international providing an anchor to the backline.