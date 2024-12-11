Ale Moreno praises Real Betis for refusing to let Barcelona dominate the game in their 2-2 LaLiga draw. (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has been handed a two-game touchline ban following his red card in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Real Betis in LaLiga.

The suspension will be served in the upcoming league games against Leganés and Atlético Madrid. A source has confirmed to ESPN that Barça will appeal the ruling.

Flick was sent off in the second half of the weekend's game at Betis for challenging the decision to award a penalty to the home side for Frenkie de Jong's challenge on Vitor Roque.

The referee's report said the German manager had "come out of his technical area, shouting, gesticulating and protesting a decision."

Flick insisted that his reaction was not aimed at the referee.

"I think this was a reaction because it took a long time to look if it was a penalty or not," he said after the game when asked about his dismissal.

"If it's like this, I'm not sure if it's clear [the penalty]. But, at the end, it's like that. We have to accept it -- and my red card also.

Hansi Flick has been given a two-game touchline ban. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I'm really disappointed about [the red card], though. I thought that would never happen to me. But here [in Spain], maybe it's like that, and I have to accept it."

If Barça's appeal is unsuccessful, Flick's assistant Marcus Sorg will replace him on the bench for the home games against Leganés and Atlético on Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 respectively.

The match against Atlético is shaping up to be an especially important fixture, with just three points separating the two teams, while Atlético also have a game in hand on the LaLiga leaders.

Meanwhile, Barça could be in for a €10 million ($10.5m) cash windfall in January, with a source confirming to EPSN that German side RB Leipzig are keen to sign Celta Vigo's Óscar Mingueza.

Mingueza, 25, joined Celta from Barça in 2022 and the Catalan club are due 50% of any future transfer.

Leipzig are willing to pay the €20m clause included in the full-back's contract, but Celta are reluctant to lose him in January.

A source said a decision on the Spain international's future will be made within the next week, adding that Leipzig are prepared to wait until summer if a transfer proves impossible next month.

Any extra income would be welcomed by Barça as they race against time to raise enough money to be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor for the second half of the season.