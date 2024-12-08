Madrid tighten up LaLiga title race as Barça drop more points

Open Extended Reactions

For the fourth time in five LaLiga matches, Barcelona have dropped points. All the while, Real Madrid are racking up wins to close up the title race in Spain.

In the Premier League, it was another defeat for Manchester United, and another defeat for Tottenham Hotspur, as England's current chaos clubs continue to spiral.

The Bundesliga, meanwhile, is proving far more predictable as Bayern Munich notched another victory -- but, as has become a trend for the Bavarians, it wasn't easy.

What else did you miss around Europe this weekend? ESPN's Sam Tighe, Alex Kirkland and Constantin Eckner recap all the action in this edition of ESPN's Weekend Review.

Top takeaway: Spurs self-destruct on the big stage ... again

There's been a lot of talk this week about what kind of a team Tottenham really are. Sublime? Silly? A bit of both? Most don't have an answer, as it's hard to gauge a team that can beat Manchester City 4-0 and Aston Villa 4-1, yet lose just about every other game.

That made Sunday's primetime home bout with an emergent Chelsea side a golden chance to set the record straight, and perhaps they did -- just not in the way they would have wanted.

They got off to the perfect start, scoring twice in the first 11 minutes thanks in part to two bizarre Marc Cucurella slips. But Chelsea then scored four without reply as Spurs fell to pieces, giving away two penalties and watching agonisingly as their two best centre-backs -- Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven -- exited the fray injured.

It's perhaps the way those injuries came about that summed up Spurs best: Romero appeared to hurt his groin while executing a drag and turn in his own penalty box, while Van de Ven's hamstring pinged late on as he was forced into yet another long sprint to chase down Chelsea on the counter.

Best match: Manchester United 2, Nottingham Forest 3

The size of Ruben Amorim's task at Man United was made ever clearer on a helter-skelter evening at Old Trafford, in a match that had it all. Forest were excellent value for a famous victory -- their first on this ground since 1994 -- but were certainly nudged in the right direction by a horror day for André Onana between the sticks.

Best goal: Tariq Lamptey vs. Leicester

There were plenty to pick from in the Premier League this weekend, but the best of the bunch was Lamptey's opener for Brighton & Hove Albion against Leicester City. The right-back collected an errant cross from the opposite flank, ducked inside and, from 18 yards out and an angle well wide of goal, curled an incredible effort into the top corner with his weaker left foot.

MVP of the weekend: Jadon Sancho, Chelsea

Among a sea of excellent Chelsea performances, Sancho stood out. His mesmeric quick feet absolutely bamboozled the Spurs defence -- only Cole Palmer completed more dribbles on the night -- and his goal was a stunner: He squeezed past three defenders before curling a 20-yard effort in off the post. -- Tighe

Top takeaway: Barça drop more points as Madrid capitalise

Barcelona's 2-2 draw at Real Betis was enough to have Hansi Flick "leaving his technical area, shouting and gesticulating." At least, that was the reason given in the referee's report for the coach's 66th-minute red card, his first since his arrival in Spanish football.

And that was with Barça leading 0-1 after Robert Lewandowski's opener. It only got worse from there for the LaLiga leaders.

A 2-2 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarín -- with Betis levelling in the 94th minute -- made it ten points dropped in Barça's last five league games.

Later on Saturday, Real Madrid were waiting to take advantage.

Barcelona's draw at Real Betis, coupled with Real Madrid's win over Girona, saw Los Blancos move to within two points of the LaLiga summit with a game in hand. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After struggling to get going at Montilivi, they eventually ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against last year's title contenders Girona, thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham -- his fifth in five league matches -- Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé. That last goal, a well-taken, low shot from the right-hand side, after a logic-defying assist from Luka Modric, relieved some of the pressure on Mbappé. Despite all the criticism, he's now scored nine goals in 15 league appearances.

Those two results left it tighter than ever at the top: Barcelona have 38 points from 17 games, Madrid have 36 from 16. With neither team at their best, there'll be plenty more twists to come.

Best match: Atletico Madrid 4, Sevilla 3

With an hour left to play at the Metropolitano on Sunday, Atletico Madrid were 3-1 down to Sevilla. Then two players, Antoine Griezmann and substitute Samuel Lino, combined to change the game. Griezmann pulled a goal back; Lino made it 3-3 with just four minutes on the pitch; and then the Brazilian assisted Griezmann for a dramatic 94th minute winner. The comeback leaves Atleti right in the title race, just a point behind Madrid.

Best goal: Assane Diao vs. Barcelona

There were plenty of contenders here -- Sandro Ramírez's second goal in Las Palmas' 2-1 win over Real Valladolid might be the hardest-struck shot in LaLiga this season -- but only one winner, the nonchalant backheel flick from substitute Assane Diao which gave Betis their 2-2 draw with Barça in added time.

MVP of the weekend: Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

It isn't just that Bellingham opened the scoring in Madrid's win at Girona with his fifth goal in a month. He also played the assist for Güler's second, and was Madrid's best all-round player until he was substituted with discomfort in the 55th minute. There's no question: Bellingham has been Madrid's best, most consistently influential player this season. Again. -- Kirkland

Top takeaway: Nothing comes easily for Kompany's Bayern

Before drawing with Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker last weekend, Bayern Munich were seemingly on a roll, with seven consecutive wins and seven consecutive clean sheets. Things have become a little more frantic since, though.

First, Bayern were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, losing 1-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen thanks in part to an early red card shown to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Then the Bundesliga leaders hosted third-from-bottom Heidenheim and had a much tougher time besting the minnows than expected.

While Bayern dominated the game at Allianz Arena for the most part, they invited Heidenheim back into things shortly after the interval when a series of mistakes led to an equaliser. Before that, struggling Heidenheim had barely ventured into the opposition half.

Eventually, Bayern were able to overcome the visitors who sit third from bottom, and yet, the final scoreline of 4-2 felt like a setback for a side that endured these kinds of wild, up-and-down games at the beginning of the season, before manager Vincent Kompany was able to increase the defensive stability of his team. Individual mistakes like Neuer's ill-advised run outside the box on Tuesday or Dayot Upamecano's misplaced pass before Heidenheim's opener can happen, but fans and observers rightfully expect more from this side.

That said, Bayern have still managed to extend their lead in the Bundesliga standings to six points. Eintracht Frankfurt only drawing with FC Augsburg at home have boosted the Bavarians' margin at the top.

Things were not looking promising for an already-wounded Stuttgart side, as last season's runners-up trailed by two goals after 48 minutes. As it turned out, Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness made an inspired substitution by bringing on striker Nick Woltemade at half-time. The 22-year-old led a dramatic comeback at MHP Arena, scoring two goals before Atakan Karazor capitalised on a horrendous mistake by Union goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow.

Just like in the Klassiker the previous Saturday, Gittens broke the deadlock in Borussia Dortmund's game once again. The 20-year-old England youth international received a pass from Nico Schlotterbeck and then fooled both Joe Scally and Franck Honorat with a few stepovers before delivering a beautiful strike into the top right corner.

MVP of the weekend: Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich

While Kompany decided to rest a few of his regular starters, including Musiala, the record German champions needed the 21-year-old's magic in the second half against Heidenheim. He scored twice after coming on for Thomas Müller in the 51st minute, putting to rest any suggestion that Musiala is not already the most important piece in the Bayern puzzle, and it will likely stay that way for years to come. -- Eckner

What else you missed this weekend

Mourinho's Fenerbahçe drop another derby

While the Intercontinental Derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray is considered the most important matchup in Turkish football, any match between the three Istanbul clubs is heated and full of emotion. The clash between Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe on Sunday was no different. José Mourinho and his side travelled across the Bosporus to play at Tüpras Stadyumu.

Led by Edin Dzeko up front, Fenerbahçe appeared to be the stronger team during the first 45 minutes but did not manage to score a goal, which allowed Beşiktaş -- who are currently sitting outside the European qualification places -- to stay in the game and eventually strike first thanks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder had been brought on by Serdar Topraktepe only three minutes before scoring the deciding goal. Of course, it would not have been a derby without a red card. Gedson Fernandes was sent off five minutes into stoppage time.

Fenerbahçe slipped to only their second league defeat this season, with the other loss in the intercontinental derby against Galatasaray in October. Galatasaray are seemingly pulling away with the lead in the Süper Lig standings, as they edged out a 3-2 win over Sivasspor on Sunday. -- Eckner

De Ketelaere shows Milan what could have been

Friday's 2-1 win for Atalanta over AC Milan will have been doubly sweet for Charles De Ketelaere. Not only did his towering back-post header open the scoring and help La Dea on their way to the top of the Serie A table, but it was a goal that would have meant a little extra to him -- as it came against his former club.

The Belgium international's time in Milan was a noted disappointment; he signed for a €35 million transfer fee in 2022 but struggled to live up to the expectations that price tag created and was sent to Atalanta just a year later on loan with an option to make the move permanent.

He had a solid first season in Bergamo, helping them win the UEFA Europa League, and has enjoyed an exceptional start to this one, notching four goals and eight assists in his past eight appearances. This goal (and win) against Milan really emphasised his dramatic change in fortunes. -- Tighe