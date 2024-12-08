Arsenal ratings: Saliba's set-piece prowess strikes again but lacklustre Gunners drop points

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday by Fulham in the Premier League, which leaves them six points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners were undone by a brilliant Raúl Jiménez finish after dominating the first 10 minutes. And after William Saliba equalised shortly after the break from another set piece, the Gunners couldn't find a winner with Bukayo Saka's late header ruled out after Gabriel Martinelli had strayed offside.

Positives

Arsenal were completely dominant for pretty much the whole of the first half, moving the ball well and maintaining possession. Their threat from set pieces paid off again, resulting in the equaliser, and they stepped up a level after that. In goal, David Raya didn't have too much to do.

Negatives

It will have been incredibly frustrating to concede having been so dominant during the early stages and things could have got worse as it was far too easy for former Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe to roam into a threatening possession, even if he was let down by his first touch. At the other end, Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno wasn't given enough to do in the first half considering how much of the ball Arsenal had. Arsenal will be disappointed not to have taken all three points, especially with Liverpool's match this weekend being postponed.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

6 -- While Mikel Arteta didn't make any changes in personnel at half-time, there was undoubtedly more purpose to his side's play after the restart. Introducing Martinelli added an extra dimension to Arsenal's attack, which came agonisingly close to providing the spark for a win.

Player ratings

GK David Raya, 6 -- He didn't see much action in the first half, and there was nothing much he could do about the opener. Did well to hold Antonee Robinson's cross and deny Andreas Pereira's attempt. Came out well to reach the ball ahead of Rodrigo Muniz late on.

DF Thomas Partey, 6 -- Conceded possession unnecessarily on a few occasions but looked steady enough at right-back. Headed wide from a golden opportunity.

DF William Saliba, 7 -- Headed wide from an early corner and didn't do enough to prevent Jimenez from scoring the opener, before allowing the striker to get the better of him on a few occasions in the first half. Was in the perfect position to score the equaliser and provided a solid defensive display in the second period.

William Saliba his goal from another set piece. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

DF Jakub Kiwior, 5 -- Was beaten to the initial ball by Jimenez and then allowed the striker to get behind him for the opener. Did well to get his head on a threatening cross from Robinson but was turned too easily on a couple of occasions.

DF Jurriën Timber, 6 -- Looked composed in possession but was another player who was taken out of the game too easily in the build-up to Jimenez's goal. Was fortunate that Smith Rowe's touch was poor after he got through. Made some good driving runs forward.

MF Martin Odegaard, 6 -- Picked up some knocks but still played some nice football without having the influence Arsenal would have wanted from him in the first half. Continued to look neat after the break.

MF Jorginho, 7 -- Picked some nice pockets of space and worked the ball well at times. While the midfielder didn't have the pace to catch Pereira on the break, he had the intelligence to push him wide.

MF Declan Rice, 8 -- Made some great runs and took up threatening positions but things didn't quite go his way in front of goal. Did well to dispossess Sander Berge in the middle. His misfortune extended to a superb free-kick delivery that nobody met, but he kept going and the very next corner created the equaliser. Played a lovely pass that Gabriel Jesus should have done more with then saw a shot saved. Took a yellow card to stop Berge getting through late on.

FW Bukayo Saka, 8 -- Could have done better from Leandro Trossard's cross but was Arsenal's brightest player in the first half. Delivered some threatening crosses that deserved better from those in the middle and forced Leno into his first big save. Headed home late on, but the goal was ruled out.

FW Kai Havertz, 6 -- Looked sluggish in the early stages, was caught offside unnecessarily and was too easily shrugged off the ball. The Germany international still pressed well and his header was turned in by Saliba, which set the tone for a better second-half display.

FW Leandro Trossard, 7 -- Tried to make things happen, delivering a nice ball for Rice's chance and beating Alex Iwobi before putting in a good cross. Also worked hard, winning the ball back for Saka's chance.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Gabriel Martinelli, 7 -- Replaced Trossard on the hour mark and was very direct whenever he had the ball. The Gunners thought that paid off when he crossed for Saka, but the Brazilian had strayed offside. Was booked for dissent.

Gabriel Jesus, N/R -- Replaced Havertz in the 73rd minute and froze when Rice looped the ball through to him.

Mikel Merino, N/R -- Replaced Jorginho in the 73rd minute and committed some cynical fouls before making an important header in his own box.

Ethan Nwaneri, N/R -- Replaced Odegaard in the 79th minute and showed intent with some good bursts forward.