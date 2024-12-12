Open Extended Reactions

MLS expansion side San Diego FC has traded two draft picks as they chase a "starting center back" and possible Designated Player signing this winter ahead of their 2025 debut.

"We're really excited because we're using that money to fund a starting center back that's gonna be a part of this spine of our team," said head coach Mikey Varas about trading picks Hosei Kijima and Thiago Andrade during Wednesday's expansion draft.

In return for trading St. Louis City SC's Kijima to D.C. United, and New York City FC's Andrade to Toronto FC, San Diego will receive $400,000 in General Allocation Money, up to $250,000 in conditional GAM (pending performances), and a first-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft.

During the draft, sporting director Tyler Heaps hinted at a next DP signing this winter.

"We're definitely working on it, it'll come. I think we're very close," said Heaps. "But you know how this industry works, it's about negotiating, it's about getting the right price, and it's about getting the right player."

Earlier in 2024, reports linked Spanish defender Sergio Ramos with a possible move to San Diego.

Give Me Sports has also reported that San Diego acquired Colombian international defender Andrés Reyes from the New York Red Bulls.

Elsewhere in the draft, MLS' 30th team picked Orlando City's Heine Gikling Bruseth, Charlotte FC's Hamady Diop, and Colorado Rapids' Jasper Löffelsend.

Led by Mexican international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, San Diego will continue to build their roster that has also previously added Marcus Ingvartsen, Jeppe Tverskov, Paddy McNair, Duran Ferree, Alex Mighten, Tomás Ángel, Christopher McVey, and CJ dos Santos.

San Diego will debut in 2025 in an away game against current MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy during the season's opening weekend on Feb. 22-23. On Mar. 1, they'll host St. Louis City SC in their home opener at Snapdragon Stadium.

Last month, the club announced that Spain World Cup-winner Juan Mata had joined ownership, making him the first active international player to hold a stake in an MLS team.

Alongside Mata, San Diego's ownership includes Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation -- the first Native American tribe to be part of an ownership group of a professional soccer team in the U.S. -- and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, among others.

The team is set to reveal their first-ever kits on Friday.