Brentford manager Thomas Frank has said he thinks Chelsea could be the "best team in the Premier League right now" as the sides prepare to face each other in a west London derby this weekend.

Chelsea have won their last four Premier League games and sit in second place ahead of Sunday's clash with Brentford.

When assessing his opponents, Frank said: "They are maybe even more in-form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league.

"They are playing incredible football and are well-coached. Maresca has done a top job so far with his coaching staff and they look extremely dangerous."

Chelsea have struggled for large spells since owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club in May 2022 despite a sizeable transfer outlay. However, under Maresca, who is the fourth permanent manager in that time, the club has rebounded this season.

"[Chelsea] have so many threats going forward and have top-quality players all over the pitch. I expect an unbelievably difficult game," Frank added.

"They are massive favourites but, of course, we believe that we can compete against anyone and we believe we can win."