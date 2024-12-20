Open Extended Reactions

It wasn't pretty. Far from it.

And it was extremely nervy. Hearts were in mouths several times throughout the 90 minutes.

Ultimately, a dogged defensive display by Singapore -- in the intimidating away venue that is Bukit Jalil National Stadium -- reaped a 0-0 draw against bitter rivals Malaysia that was enough to see them return to the semifinals of the ASEAN Championship for the first time since the 2020 edition.

The result ensured Singapore stayed inside the top two at the conclusion of the Group A action, meaning it is them that will be joining defending champions Thailand in marching on into the last four.

Even though Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura had spoke of the danger in heading into the game playing for a draw, it was apparent from the opening whistle that his side were not going to take any unnecessary risks.

Now permanently a defender by trade, Nazrul Nazari was employed as a defensive right winger, while Shahdan Sulaiman was introduced to the starting XI as a deep-lying playmaker to allow the more energetic duo of Shah Shahiran and Hami Syahin to press high.

The return from club duty of centre-back Safuwan Baharudin was a huge boost for Singapore, while the decision to start with the more defensive-minded Irfan Najeeb and Amirul Adli highlighted the conservative approach the visitors were prioritising.

It worked for much of the first half. Malaysia were applying pressure but Singapore were largely able to keep that at bay without too much of a scare.

Yet, there is only so much defending a team can do before really coming under the pump -- and the introduction of Paulo Josué got Malaysia looking that much more dangerous.

A freekick from the naturalised Brazilian-born playmaker was spilled by Izwan Mahbud and had to be desperately cleared away before any Malaysian player could pounce.

Moments later, Josué outjumped Izwan to send a header off the bar - with a follow-up effort from Harith Haiqal deflected wide right on the goal-line by a defending Singapore player who had not known too much about it but was in the right place at the right time.

Friday's clash at Bukit Jalil National Stadium was a reversal of what had happened two years ago -- when a 4-1 win for Malaysia saw them advance to the ASEAN Championship semifinals while Singapore were eliminated. SPORTFIVE

Harith, who is always a threat when coming up for set-piece situations, then met an Endrick corner in the 69th minute with a firm header that saw Singapore rescued by the woodwork once more.

As the game really opened up in its final stages, the Lions did have chances of their own to kill off the contest.

Kyoga Nakamura had an audacious 30-yard lob sail narrowly wide with Haziq Nadzli scrambling, while Ryhan Stewart was twice denied in quick succession via a combination of the Malaysia goalkeeper and his post.

But, perhaps epitomising what has been a trying campaign for Harimau Malaya, they just lacked that extra bit of poise and killer instinct to find the winner even with their opponents looking on the ropes -- allowing Singapore to hold out and claim the all-important point they needed.

Now through to the semis for only the second time since they last won the tournament in 2012, the current campaign should already be a pass mark for Ogura -- who only took over back in February.

Before the start of proceedings, the Japanese tactician had stated a target of going into every game looking to win. By default, that meant the belief they could actually become champions.

Now that they into the business end of knockout football, there could even be renewed belief that it might just be their year.

For Malaysia, there is likely to be some serious soul searching in what is proving to be a stormy season.

Their prospects were already hampered by the unavailability of a whole host of seasoned campaigners due to the Malaysia Super League being in play concurrently, and it did not help that caretaker coach Pau Martí had announced that he would not be staying on after the tournament -- even before a ball was kicked.

Malaysia have since named former FC Tokyo coach Peter Cklamovski as their new man in charge.

He will have plenty on his plate from the moment he officially starts the job on Jan. 5.