Suphanat Mueanta has always been destined for big things -- from the time he became the youngest player to both debut and then score in Thai League 1 at the age of 15.

A year later, in 2019, he would set a similar record on the continental stage - becoming the AFC Champions League's youngest scorer at just 16 years and eight months.

Many a prodigious talent has however failed in living up to their full potential. That will not be the case with Suphanat.

Still only 22, the fleet-footed attacker recently returned to Buriram United after a loan stint in Europe with OH Leuven.

The fact that he did not make a real breakthrough might led some to suggest it was a failed spell but the exposure he received would have been invaluable, especially considering he did make 14 appearances in the Belgian Pro League.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Suphanat, who should be aiming to continue developing at a higher level than in Thailand. Following in the footsteps of older brother Supachok Sarachat -- who has spent the last two and a half years with Consadole Sapporo -- and venturing to Japan's J1 League seems a logical move.

In the present, though, his focus is firmly fixed on helping Thailand win a record-extending 8th ASEAN Championship title.

And despite his relative youth, his undeniable quality and the fact that he has been around for a while now mean he is even playing the role of main man -- in an talented but inexperienced Thailand outfit missing some notable names in Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan and Teerasil Dangda.

The added responsibility has hardly fazed him.

With victories over Timor-Leste, Malaysia and Singapore, the War Elephants are already guaranted top spot -- and a semifinal berth -- ahead of Friday's Group A finale against Cambodia.

Remarkably, Suphanat has been named Player of the Match in each match and already has three goals in as many games.

He is already the early frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player award, which would see him emulate compatriots Kiatisuk Senamuang (2000), Therdsak Chaiman (2002), Chanathip (2014, 2016, 2020) and Theerathon (2022) -- who are all Thai greats in their own right.

Curiously, although his senior international debut was back in 2019, this is Suphanat's first ASEAN Championship -- although he did feature in the AFC Asian Cup at the start of the year and has notably scored against powerhouses like South Korea and United Arab Emirates in the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup.

But when asked how he felt about the leading role he is playing in the side despite his tender years, Suphanat instead pivoted to the importance of an even contribution from the entire squad.

"I feel everyone in the team is trying to communicate with each other," he told ESPN.

"Everyone is friendly to each other [regardless of age or experience].

"Having this feeling that we are a family is very important for us going forward."

Thailand have certainly been happy to share the workload with their 15 goals coming from seven different scorers, including three each for Suphanat, Patrik Gustavsson and Teerasak Poeiphimai.

Gustavsson's ability to battle away as the focal point in attack has enabled Suphanat to deal plenty of damage from the right, while Teerasak's ability to make an impact from the bench could even see him rewarded with a start against Cambodia.

Further back, captain Pansa Hemviboon provides the assurance in defence, while Peeradon Chamratsamee and Weerathep Pomphan are key lynchpins in the engine room.

Thailand may not be at their best but they are still a formidable outfit.

There is every chance they could go all the way again and win an unprecedented third consecutive title.

If they do so, it is almost certain that Suphanat -- whether he wants the spotlight or not -- would have been the main man behind the success.