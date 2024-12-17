Open Extended Reactions

It is safe to say that Philippine football enjoyed its most glorious era from 2010 to 2019.

Once minnows of Southeast Asian football, a breakthrough semifinal appearance for Philippines at the 2010 ASEAN Championship would be the start of four last-four finishes in five consecutive tournaments.

Traditional powerhouses such as Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore all had their turns to be usurped by a nation who conceded a staggering 24 goals in just four matches back in the 2004 edition -- including a humiliating 13-1 loss to the Indonesians.

There was even a maiden AFC Asian Cup appearance in 2019 as Philippines showed they can belong among the continent's elite.

Things have not been going smoothly since then.

They failed to make a ripple in the current Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming a solitary point in six games despite coming up against familiar foes Indonesia and Vietnam.

They have also not returned to the semifinals of the ASEAN Championship for the past two editions -- with a third group-stage exit currently on the cards.

After two games in their Group B campaign, Philippines had twice had to come from behind to salvage 1-1 draws against Myanmar and Laos, who were -- on paper -- their two easiest tests with games still to come against Vietnam and Indonesia.

Philippines will need to show real improvement if they are to get a result against both and, yet, perhaps gradual decline has been years in the making.

Since 2018, no coach has lasted more than two years. Including interim appointments, the Philippine Football Federation has made 13 different hires -- with some even coming back for a second stint.

Given their constant pursuit to bolster their ranks with overseas-born heritage players, each new Philippines squad name can often be almost completely unrecognisable. 16 members of their current team have never featured at the ASEAN Championship previously.

The lack of continuity was also mirrored off the field at the start of the year when long-serving team manager Dan Palami left his role after 14 years.

But amid the turbulence off the field, a shining light has emerged on it in the form of Sandro Reyes.

Still only 21, this is remarkably Reyes' third appearance at Southeast Asia's premier international tournament.

He was a surprise selection as an 18-year-old at the 2020 edition -- delayed by a year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic -- but there was chatter surrounding his earlier academy stint with LaLiga giants Barcelona.

He would start his professional career back home but would eventually return to Europe and earlier this year moved to German fourth-tier outfit Gutersloh after exposure with the second team of 2. Bundesliga club Greuther Fürth -- who Philippines icon Stephan Schröck used to play for.

Still only 21, Sandro Reyes is already appearing at his third ASEAN Championship and is shaping up as an important player for Philippines for the next decade. SPORTFIVE

Despite his relative youth and inexperience, and the fact that he is still finding his feet in his fledgling career, Reyes has already emerged as his nation's standout performer at this ASEAN Championship.

He started the campaign in a central midfield role and was at the heart of almost everything good that Philippines created in their draw with Myanmar.

He was then shifted out to the left against Laos and also showed he can excel in a wider, more-attacking role. With a calm and composed finish, he would net the equaliser that prevented his team from falling to a shock loss.

The way he looks most comfortable in the engine room but can also deal damage from out wide is reminiscent of a young Andrés Iniesta, especially given he currently wears the same No. 6 jersey the Spanish legend donned on the international stage.

It is a massive comparison indeed, but there are elements to his game -- from his composure on the ball and sound technique to the way he is constantly scanning his surroundings for options -- that are obvious hints to his Barcelona education.

For over a decade now, Philippines' fortunes have revolved around players born abroad who eventually find their way to the Southeast Asia and commit to the nation of their heritage.

The future could be the exact opposite. A Filipino born-and-bred prospect who is venturing overseas in the hope of fulfilling his full potential.