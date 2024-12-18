Open Extended Reactions

It is now 14 years since the 'Miracle of Hanoi'.

Dec. 5, 2010. When Philippines -- for so long minnows of Southeast Asian football -- would pull off a stunning first-ever win over Vietnam that ultimately paved the way for a maiden semifinal appearance at the ASEAN Championship.

It would signal a remarkable rise for Philippine football, with three further last-four berths in the four editions of the region's premier international tournament that followed. They even qualified for the bigger stage that is the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

Philippines would beat Vietnam once again in the 2012 ASEAN Championship but, since then, the tides have reverted.

Heading into Wednesday's Group B clash at Rizal Memorial Stadium, Philippines had lost their past seven meetings with the Vietnamese.

And, after two surprise draws against Myanmar and Laos in their opening two matches, they desperately needed to win to give themselves the best chance of returning to the semis for the first time since 2018.

It may have seemed unlikely but, when Jarvey Gayoso -- less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute -- fired Philippines ahead in the 68th minute, it seemed another 'miracle' was on the cards.

In the end, it was not to be.

In the 8th and final minute of added time at the end of the match, Vietnam, who had a total of 11 corners throughout, finally made one count -- with a helping hand -- to force a 1-1 draw.

It was a heartbreak for Philippines goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, who had been impassable up to that point.

Just moments earlier, he had made a smart save down low despite having his vision obstructed to keep out a close-range snapshot by Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh. Earlier in the first half, he produced an even better stop to keep the scores level.

But as the corner was swung into the box, Deyto's decision to come off his line and deal with the threat himself proved costly as he missed his punch -- allowing the ball to make its way to the back post where Doãn Ngọc Tân was on hand to head over the line.

Right as the final whistle blew, as Deyto sat on the pitch with a mixture of disbelief and exasperation on his face, captain Amani Aguinaldo immediately squatted next to him.

For some time, there were no words exchanged but the message was clear. The rest of the Philippines squad were going to stick by Deyto.

Despite the obvious disappointment, Deyto bravely fronted the camera for the postmatch flash interview and promptly held his hand up.

"Obviously, at 1-0 up, we just needed to hold," he said. "I think we defended very well today -- just undone by one set-piece.

"It's been the Achilles' heel of our team for the last three games. We've conceded from three set-pieces.

"As the goalkeeper, I take responsibility. I need to do better."

While it was a third consecutive 1-1 draw from Philippines, it was a far improved performance after unconvicing showings against lesser opposition in Myanmar and Laos.

After a nervy start, which saw Aguinaldo introduced for Kike Linares to shore up the defence as early as the 28th minute, the hosts eventually settled.

Alex Monis and Javier Mariona, the latter making his first start of the tournament, were offering plenty of penetration down the wings, while lone striker Bjørn Martin Kristensen was toiling away despite coming up against three opposition centre-backs.

Midfield lynchpin Sandro Reyes was also shining once again, especially after being shifted back to a more-central role, while Gayoso made an immediate impact after missing the last match through personal matters.

Once they get over the disappointment of the result, the improvement in their display should give them belief that they can get the job done in three days.

Victory over Indonesia and they are through. Anything less and they are out.

It will not be easy even though their upcoming opponents are fielding an inexperienced, experimental side at the tournament.

Like Vietnam, Indonesia are one of the teams that Philippines have been familiar foes with of late, most recently in the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

They have not beaten the Indonesians in their past five meetings, with their last victory way back in 2014.

Philippines may have just fallen short in their attempt to pull off a repeat of the 'Miracle of Hanoi'.

A 'Miracle of Surakarta' on Saturday is now in their sights.