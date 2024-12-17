Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- 35 minutes into Tuesday's top-of-Group A clash, Singapore were in dreamland.

In Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura's own words: "the best 45 minutes" they have played. At the 2024 ASEAN Championship, and arguably since he took over the job back in February.

They had completely stunned the defending champions Thailand as they took a 2-0 lead inside the opening 35 minutes -- with Shawal Anuar and Faris Ramli getting the majority of the 22,611 at Singapore's National Stadium on their feet with stunning Goal of the Tournament contenders.

The first -- after just ten minutes -- saw Shawal deftly trap a booming long ball by Izwan Mahbud perfectly into his path, before sending a low shot from the edge of the box arrowing into the bottom corner from a trying angle.

Five minutes after the half-hour mark, Faris -- finding space down the left -- would cut in on his right foot in trademark fashion before unleashing a superb curling effort that had opposition goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai beaten all ends up.

Victory would have been enough to book their place in the semifinals for only the second time since they last won the tournament in 2012. Singapore were daring to believe.

Then came the inevitable response, for Thailand -- even while fielding a youthful and inexperienced side at the tournament -- are the record seven-time winners for a reason.

Had Singapore held on until halftime, things might have been different but Patrik Gustavsson's close-range finish just before the break meant the wind was in the War Elephants' sails.

Seven minutes after the restart, parity was restored. As Singapore failed to fully clear their lines from an earlier delivery into the box, a follow-up ball to the back post by Anan Yodsangwal was clinically headed home by Suphanat Mueanta.

Thailand then looked to have taken the lead in the 70th minute before VAR cancelled out Pansa Hemviboon's header but they would ultimately benefit from a reverse decision -- Peeradon Chamratsamee's strike in the 93rd minute allowed to stand after initially being ruled out for offside.

Still, having done well to more than match their more-illustrious opponents, Singapore could have earned what would have been a deserving point immediately after.

Abdul Rasaq Akeem broke free inside the area only to be denied by a brilliant point-blank range save from Patiwat, before Taufik Suparno lashed a shot agonisingly wide after a penalty-box scramble.

With Singapore desperately searching for an equaliser, it would ultimately leave them susceptible on the counter -- with Suphanat breaking away to lay on a goal for Teerasak Poeiphimai to seal a 4-2 win.

The result means it is Thailand instead who are marching on with a game to spare.

For Singapore, there will be a sense of déjà vu when they visit fierce rivals Malaysia on Saturday.

Two years ago, the same fixture in similar circumstances resulted in a 4-1 defeat that saw the Lions eliminated from the tournament.

The equation is simple this time around. Avoid defeat and they are through to the last four.

After producing their best 45 minutes under Ogura, a full 90 could just be enough.