The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

The report on all matches from matchweek 14 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 15 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Mohammedan SC

NorthEast United FC climbed to third in the table after a goalless draw against bottom-placed Mohammedan SC, with the hosts left frustrated by the visitors - who earned their second consecutive goalless draw.

The first half was an even affair, with an end-to-end contest that saw both teams spurn plenty of chances to score, the final action evading both attacks. The visitors had the best chance of the half late on, after Lalremsanga Fanai ran onto a backpass from Asheer Akhtar, rounded Gurmeet Singh in goal, but slipped when about to score into an empty net - meaning Mohammedan went into the break without conceding for the seventh game in a row.

The half-time substitution of Franca had an immediate impact for the visitors, with a superb cross begging to be headed home, but Bikash Singh Sagolsem made a mess of his effort. Alexis Gomes went close for Mohammedan from a free-kick on the hour mark, but NEUFC also threatened when Guillermo Fernandez hit the post from a flick at the near post, ten minutes later. Both teams huffed and puffed towards the end of the match, and survived scrambles in the box, but had to make do with a point apiece as the final whistle blew.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-0 Hyderabad FC

(Stefan Sapic 9' (OG), Tom Aldred 41', Jason Cummings 51')

Mohun Bagan Super Giant started the new year with a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

Jose Molina's men were on the offensive and went ahead courtesy of an own goal from Stefan Sapic followed by a superb goal from Tom Aldred in the first half. Early in the second half, Jason Cummings scored the third as they secured their 10th win of this season of the competition.

After 14 matches, Bagan extend their lead at the top to 32 points while Hyderabad are 12th with just eight points from their 14 games.

Mohun Bagan will next feature in the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal FC on January 11 whereas Hyderabad will travel to face FC Goa on January 8.