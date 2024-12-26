Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

ISL Standings | ISL Results and Fixtures

The report on all matches from matchweek 13 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 14 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Punjab FC 1-3 Mohun Bagan

Ricky Shabon 12', Alberto Rodriguez 48', 69', Jamie Maclaren 64' (P)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant returned to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Punjab FC in their ISL match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Punjab FC struck first, courtesy of a great strike from Ricky Shabong whereas Mohun Bagan retaliated with a strong second-half performance which saw Alberto Rodriguez score a brace while Jamie Maclaren converted from the spot.

With the win, Mohun Bagan have increased their lead at the top to five points, 29 points in total from 13 matches. Punjab remain at eighth with 18 points after 12 matches.

Both teams will now play in the new year, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant returning home to host Hyderabad FC next on January 2 whereas Punjab FC will lock horns against Kerala Blasters FC on January 5.