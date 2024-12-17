Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

Here are the details for matchweek 12 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

East Bengal 4 - 2 Punjab FC

(Maher 46;, Vishnu 54', Suresh (OG) 60', David 67'; Suljic 21', Vidal 39')

A game of two halves at the Salt Lake saw East Bengal come from 0-2 down to beat high flying Punjab 4-2. It was a remarkable turnaround considering Punjab's dominance in the first half, where Ezequiel Vidal ran the show. He created the opener for Asmir Suljic before adding a second with a neat finish. EB started the second half with some intent and Hijazi Maher got a goal back inside the first minute with a commanding header off a Cleiton Silva ball. The on-fire PV Vishnu added a second before Nandakumar Sekar's ball in was turned into his own goal by Suresh Nongmeikapam. Inside the hour, they had taken the lead. Four minutes after that OG, a bad tackle from Khaiminthang Lhungfim saw him get a second yellow and from then on EB amped up the pressure. It told within three minutes with centr-forward David Lalhlansanga finishing neatly off a Vishnu assist to make it 4-2, and that's how it remained.

Punjab remain in fifth and will have a lot of introspection to do after that second half collapse. EB, meanwhile, remain 11th, but with momentum firmly on their side.