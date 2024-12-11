Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

ISL Standings | ISL Results and Fixtures

The report on all matches from matchweek 11 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 12 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Chennaiyin FC 1 - 0 Hyderabad FC

(Irfan Yadwad 5')

Owen Coyle made a major tweak to his formation, going to 3-5-2 against Hyderabad as he looked to end a streak of four winless games, and it paid off early. Irfan Yadwad, playing as one of the two up top, ran off his marker, onto a through ball from Lukas Brambilla and slotted him (albeit not cleanly) to give Chennaiyin the lead in the fifth minute.

That was the only goal of a game that had Chennaiyin had the better of, with 14 shots to 8 and 1.06 xG to 0.53 despite Hyderabad having 57% of the ball. A late red card to Connor Shields (a second yellow for timewasting, of all things) will annoy Coyle, though, as he prepares to take on defending champions Mumbai City in ten days time.

Chennaiyin have now climbed to seventh, behind NEUFC only on GD (though the latter have a game in hand) while Hyderabad remain in 12th.