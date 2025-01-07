Open Extended Reactions

Homegrown midfielder Noel Buck has returned to the New England Revolution from his loan to English Premier League side Southampton FC.

Buck, 19, recorded five goals and three assists in 45 MLS matches (30 starts) for the Revs from 2022-24 before heading to Southampton on a six-month loan on Aug. 31.

Buck had been assigned to Southampton's Under-21 squad.

He is now reunited with older brother Joe Buck, a fellow Revolution Academy product who signed his first pro contract with MLS NEXT Pro's Revolution II on Friday.

In other move, the Revs sent veteran midfielder Emmanuel Boateng to the 2025 expansion team San Diego FC for $200,000 in general allocation money.

Boateng, 30, has recorded 17 goals and 26 assists in 210 MLS matches with the LA Galaxy (2016-19), D.C. United (2019-20), Columbus Crew (2020) and Revolution (2021-24).

He had two goals and two assists in 23 matches (eight starts) last season.

"We are glad to facilitate this move for Ema, allowing him the opportunity to return and work more closely with the Right to Dream Academy that helped launch his career," Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo said.

"We are grateful to Ema for his years of service in New England, where he was a true professional and valued teammate. We wish him all the best in this next chapter in San Diego."

A native of Ghana, Boateng won the MLS Cup with Columbus in 2020 and the Supporters' Shield with New England in 2021.