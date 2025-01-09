Open Extended Reactions

Socceroos winger Awer Mabil is a free agent after being released by Grasshoppers on Wednesday. Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Awer Mabil is on the hunt for a new club after the fringe Socceroos winger was released by his Swiss side Grasshoppers.

Just days after fellow Australia international Nestory Irankunda was loaned to the Swiss outfit from Bayern Munich, Mabil was one of four Grasshopper players whose contracts were mutually terminated on Wednesday.

Mabil has played just once for Grasshoppers since the start of November and would undoubtedly attract interest in the A-League Men if he looked for a move closer to home.

The 29-year-old has struggled to settle in Europe after several loan moves over recent seasons. The former Adelaide United winger has not played for the national team since Tony Popovic replaced Graham Arnold as coach in September.

As Mabil looks for a new club, the standout success story of the Popovic era -- experienced right-back Jason Geria -- has netted a move to Japanese second division club Albirex Niigata.

Geria was brought in from the international wilderness by Popovic and has excelled as a right-back or right-sided centre-back under his former Melbourne Victory boss.

The 31-year-old will play his final game for Victory in Friday's clash with Western United before making the move to Japan.

Albirex Niigata have signed Melbourne Victory defender Jason Geria. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"We are extremely grateful for Jason's contribution to the club as a player and a person," said Victory's director of football John Didulica.

"Jason's performances have seen him return to the Socceroos squad and in turn have presented him with this opportunity.

"We are very proud of Jason, and we wish him the very best."

Elsewhere, one-cap Australian striker John Iredale has joined South Korean club Seoul E-Land from Danish side AaB.