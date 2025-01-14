Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

ISL Standings | ISL Results and Fixtures

The report on all matches from matchweek 16 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 17 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Mohammedan SC 2-2 Chennaiyin FC

(Manvir Singh 90+5', Lalremsanga Fanai 90+12' - Laldinpuia 10', Lukas Brambilla 49')

Mohammedan SC grabbed a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Chennaiyin FC to keep their unbeaten run going, with injury-tim goals from Manvir Singh and Lalremsanga Fanai. Chennaiyin remained tenth in the table, but now six points behind the final playoff spot, while Mohammedan are second-from-last, six points behind Chennaiyin.

Chennaiyin FC took the lead in the tenth minute, with Laldinpuia scoring from a corner. Connor Shields sent in a wicked delivery from the left and Laldinpuia was left alone in the middle of the box to glance a header into the net from close range, making it 1-0 to the visitors. Mohammedan had a chance to equalize close to the half-hour mark, when Mohammad Nawaz conceded a penalty with a foul on Lalremsanga Fanai, but the CFC keeper made up for his error by saving the resultant penalty from Mirjalol Kasimov. At the other end, Padam Chettri also rose to the occasion with a 1-on-1 save from Wilmar Jordan in first-half injury time to ensure the hosts went into the break trailing by only one goal.

Kasimov's miserable day continued when he was dispossessed of the ball early in the second half and it resulted in CFC doubling their lead. Swiftly after Kasimov lost the ball, Lukas Brambilla was fed in the right side of the box, and he cut in past a couple of defenders before squeezing the ball into the far bottom corner to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute. Zoherliana hit the woodwork with a header on the hour mark, but it took until the fifth minute of injury time for Mohammedan to find the net, with Manvir Singh scoring from Makan Chote's cross after a composed touch and finish in the box. With the game heading into its final moments, Franca chased down a long ball and found Manvir in the box, where Laldinpuia turned villain with a foul on Manvir, conceded a penalty and was sent off as well. Fanai stepped up and finished confidently into the bottom corner to grab a dramatic draw for the hosts.

NorthEast United 1-1 FC Goa

(Jithin MS 76', Mohammad Yasir 65')

NorthEast United FC came from behind to hold FC Goa 1-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in their Indian Super League match on Tuesday.

Mohammad Yasir had his fair share of luck when he handed the lead to Goa but Jithin MS' 76th minute strike saw NorthEast United split the points. This was the 11th draw between these two teams, the most number of stalemates between two teams in this competition's history.

After the draw, Goa move to second place on the table with 27 points from 15 matches. NorthEast are fifth with 24 points from their 15 games.

NorthEast United will travel to Kerala to face the Kerala Blasters on January 18 whereas FC Goa will host East Bengal FC on January 19.