The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

The report on all matches from matchweek 15 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 16 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

FC Goa 1-1 Hyderabad FC

(Armando Sadiku 52'; Allan Paulista 90+1')

FC Goa shared the spoils with Hyderabad FC in an ill-tempered encounter at Fatorda, that saw both sides reduced to ten men, followind red cards to Borja Herrera and Alex Saji. Eventually, Allan Paulista's equaliser in the 91st minute prevented Goa from moving up to second on the ISL table, past Bengaluru FC.

They had looked on course to doing just that when Armando Sadiku gave them the lead with a smart finish early in the second half, but their job became harder when Herrera was sent off for violent conduct. However, soon after that, Saji picked up a second yellow card for hauling Sadiku back from behind him.

In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, Paulista produced an excellent turn and shot which saw Hyderabad pick up another point.