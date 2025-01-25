Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona Femení head coach Pere Romeu said his team will use Real Madrid's complaints over scheduling as "extra motivation" in Sunday's Spanish Supercopa final.

Madrid manager Alberto Toril has voiced his issue with Barça having extra rest before the final and the fact they trained in the later time slot on Saturday at Leganés' Estadio Municipal Butarque, where the game will be played.

Barça progressed to the final on Wednesday, courtesy of a 3-0 win over Atlético Madrid, while Real beat Real Sociedad 3-2 24 hours later.

"The rules are very clear," Romeu said when asked about Toril's comments. "If you win LaLiga and the Copa [de la Reina], as we did, you get to choose when you train as the designated home team.

"We made the decision and that's it. A final is always extra motivation, regardless of the competition or the opposition, because you are 90 minutes away from a trophy. And it would be my first, I hope of many, as the coach.

"[Toril's complaints] have only served as extra motivation for the game. We're going to go out there and show on the pitch that we deserve to win the trophy and we will give everything possible to do that."

Barcelona and Real Madrid will compete to lift the Supercopa de España Femenina on Sunday. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

While Barça have benefitted from a longer break between the semifinal and the final, they have had to travel more this week with all the games played in Leganés, a city which is part of the Madrid metropolitan area.

"It made me laugh," Barça goalkeeper Cata Coll chuckled when responding to Toril. "Last year we played the second semifinal and won the trophy, so that shows how much of an influence there is.

"We are playing here in Madrid and have had a lot of travelling this week. They can come to Barcelona if [they prefer].

"There are always advantages or disadvantages for all teams. It's making excuses for the sake of it. At the end of the day, you have to play the game and do your talking on the pitch."

Barça go into the final as massive favourites. The back-to-back European champions have won all 16 of their Liga F games so far this season and sit 11 points clear of Madrid, who have a game in hand, at the top of the table.

The Catalan side have also won all 15 games between the two teams since Madrid fully absorbed CD Tacon in 2020.

Madrid have shown signs of improvement in that time, and have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the second time this season, but a first Clásico win continues to elude them.

"We are looking to reach finals and to have the chance to win trophies," Toril said. "I believe we are on the right path; that we are progressing. The club is growing.

"Our improvement has also been mental. Every day we are more competitive. During this four year journey, the results tell you that.

"When we face top sides, we try to match them. There have been games against Barça when we have done well. I am sure we will make it difficult for them tomorrow."