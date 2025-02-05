Bagan extend lead atop ISL table to twelve with win over Punjab

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

The report on all matches from matchweek 19 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 20 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Mohun Bagan 3-0 Punjab FC

(Jamie MacLaren 57' 90', Greg Stewart 63')

Mohun Bagan extended their lead atop the Indian Super League (ISL) table to a mammoth twelve points with a 3-0 win over Punjab FC. Jamie MacLaren's second-half brace and Greg Stewart's goal was enough to ensure playoff qualification for Bagan, who are twelve clear of second-placed Jamshedpur albeit having played two games more, while Punjab remained ninth, five points behind Mumbai City FC in the last playoff position.

In keeping with their reputation, Punjab FC started the game in cautious fashion, happy to sit back and let Ravi Kumar make his saves, although Bagan were restricted in the chances they had, thus ensuring the first half finished goalless.

It took a little over ten minutes for the league leaders to break the deadlock in the second half, as Jamie MacLaren did well to control Manvir Singh's cross from the right in the box, turn and rifle a low drive into the bottom corner, thus giving Bagan a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Ravi Kumar was doing his best to keep Punjab in the game, denying MacLaren with a reflex save soon after, but he had no chance in the 63rd minute when the home side doubled their lead. Liston Colaco found himself in the left wing, and curled a delicious cross that looked to have crept into the opposite bottom corner, although Greg Stewart claimed to have made the faintest of touches with the ball en route it's path to goal.

Punjab tried their best to come back into the game, but could not breach the Bagan defence, and the game ended as a contest in the 90th minute, when Ashish Pradhan's pass back to the keeper was intercepted by Jason Cummings and he squared for MacLaren to finish things off.