Arsenal captain Kim Little has extended her contract with the north London club until June 2026, it has been announced.

Little, who joined the club in 2008, has made 363 appearances and scored 174 goals.

The 34-year-old has won six league championship titles during her Arsenal career, in addition to three FA Cups and six League Cups.

In 2023, she was awarded an MBE for services to football in the New Year Honours List.

Kim Little has made 363 appearances for Arsenal. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"I'm delighted to extend my contract and play another year with Arsenal," Kim said. "It's quite unique to play for a club for the length of time I have, and I don't take that for granted.

"That time brings many special moments, and I look forward to making a few more of them."

Little, who is third in the all-time appearance table for Arsenal, took on the captain's armband in 2017.

Head Coach Renée Slegers said: "We're delighted that Kim will continue to lead our team and represent our club.

"She's a wonderful footballer and captain and has an important part to play in the goals we want to achieve.

"I've learned so much from working with Kim and am looking forward to that continuing as we aim to win trophies together."