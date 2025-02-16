Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed star forward Amad Diallo is likely to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a ligament injury in training.

ESPN reported on Saturday that the team's top scorer in the league this season could be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, and Amorim was asked about the injury ahead of United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

"I think he [Amad] will be out for the rest of the season, yes," the Portuguese coach said to Sky Sports.

"There are seasons when everything happens at the same time. Maybe we will find new ways to create situations."

Amad Diallo has been a rare bright spot in Man United's troublesome season. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

In a post on social media on Saturday, Amad said: "Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

"I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

United added their own statement on Sunday that read: "We can confirm that Amad has sustained an ankle injury in training that is expected to keep him out for a number of weeks.

Amad has emerged as one of the few highlights of United's season since being handed a regular starting position by Amorim after the head coach's appointment in November in the wake of Erik ten Hag's dismissal at manager.

The former Atalanta youngster signed a five-year contract in January as a reward for his performances, but his injury-enforced absence means United will now have to rely on out-of-form forwards Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee for the goals to keep them alive in the cup competitions and secure the results to improve the team's league position, which sees them go into the Spurs game in the bottom half of the table.

Forwards Marcus Rashford and Antony left United on loan in January -- to Aston Villa and Real Betis, respectively -- with no ability to recall either player to boost Amorim's squad.