Arsenal have been fined £65,000 ($82,000) after their players were deemed to have behaved in an "improper way" following Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the 43rd minute -- much to the annoyance of manager Mikel Arteta -- and the Arsenal players surrounded referee Michael Oliver afterwards.

Arsenal went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a Riccardo Calafiori goal, while Lewis-Skelly's red card was rescinded three days later.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a £65,000 fine on Arsenal in relation to the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 25 January," read a statement from the English Football Association.

"It was alleged that Arsenal failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way around the 43rd minute, and the club subsequently admitted to this charge."

Arsenal have been fined for their players' reaction to Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card at Wolves. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The regulatory commission imposed the fine after a hearing, and published written reasons.

The statement included a letter from Arsenal, who stressed that the "players were civil and not aggressive," "were not gesticulating or accusatory" and "they did not behave in a way which was offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative."

But the FA submitted a reply which said "there were, at times, nine AFC players in very close proximity to the referee." and that the red card "being overturned on appeal does not justify the reaction and affords no mitigation."

The response also said that Arsenal competing at the top of the league afforded no mitigation.

Arsenal have the most red cards in the Premier League this season, with four. Arteta's side are seven points off league leaders Liverpool.