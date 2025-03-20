Transfer rumors, news: Man United ready to splurge on Simons?

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United remain in the race to sign RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, while Liverpool have identified Feyenoord right back Givairo Read as a potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

RB Leipzig could command an €80 million fee for the transfer of attacker Xavi Simons. Photo by ANP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are still keen on signing RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons this summer, although the transfer fee required to sign the Netherlands international could prove to be a major hurdle, according to Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Red Bull outfit could demand an €80 million fee to sanction the 21-year-old's departure. United's focus this summer is set to be on signing a versatile attacking midfielder and a striker, with the likes of Simons' Leipzig teammate Benjamin Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt standout Hugo Ekitike also linked. Simons has enjoyed a productive campaign in Germany, registering 11 goal involvements in 18 Bundesliga games to date.

- Barcelona and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the development of Feyenoord's Givairo Read, according to Sport. The right back is viewed by the latter as a potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months. Aged just 18, Read has enjoyed a standout campaign in the Eredivisie, grabbing six assists in 17 league appearances. While Barcelona are satisfied with the performances of starting right back Jules Koundé, the club are hoping to sign a young understudy to provide competition for the France international.

- Arsenal are considering a shock move for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, TeamTalk reports. The Gunners have an "extensive list" of attacking targets ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window. While the 28-year-old is not Mikel Arteta's top target, he remains of interest due to Liverpool's willingness to sanction his exit. AC Milan are also tracking Díaz, while a move to Saudi Arabia is a "distinct possibility."

- Newcastle United will do "everything they can" to keep club captain Bruno Guimarães at St. James' Park, according to Football Insider. However, his future on Tyneside could depend upon whether the Magpies qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Guimarães, 27, has been the subject of reported interest from Arsenal of late. The Brazil midfielder is under contract at Newcastle until June 2028.

- Ecuador international Allen Obando has arrived at Inter Miami CF for medical tests ahead of his transfer from Barcelona SC, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 18-year-old striker is set to join Atletico Madrid Group in a $4 million deal, and will immediately go out on loan to Miami for the remainder of the 2025 season.