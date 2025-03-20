Transfer rumors, news: Man United prepare €48m offer for Nmecha

Ruben Amorim reacts to Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho's goals during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League. (1:16)

Manchester United have identified Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as a key target, while Liverpool have identified Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read as a potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Felix Nmecha is a former England youth international with one senior cap for Germay. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are ready to make an offer worth €48m to sign Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund, Bild reports. With the Bundesliga team almost certain to miss out on the Champions League, unless they win the competition this season, they will need to offload players to balance the books. Man United have emerged as a serious interested party as they look to revamp their squad. Nmecha, 24, came through the youth ranks at Manchester City but made just two first-team appearances, one each in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup. He left the Etihad for VfL Wolfsburg in 2021, earning a move to Dortmund two years later. The report states that Dortmund may also consider finding new clubs for Gregor Kobel, Jamie Gittens and Karim Adeyemi.

- Man United are still keen on signing RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, although the transfer fee required to sign the Netherlands international could prove to be a major hurdle, according to Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Red Bull outfit could demand an €80m fee for the 21-year-old's departure. Simons' Leipzig teammate Benjamin Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt standout Hugo Ekitike are also linked. Simons has enjoyed a productive campaign in Germany, registering 11 goal involvements in 18 Bundesliga games to date. Simons' loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain was made permanent in January for a fee of €50m, and the club will look for a sizeable profit.

- Barcelona and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the development of Feyenoord's Givairo Read, according to Sport. The right-back is viewed by the Reds as an option to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer. Aged just 18, Read has enjoyed a superb campaign in the Eredivisie, grabbing six assists in 17 league appearances. While Barcelona are satisfied with the performances of starting right-back Jules Koundé, the club are hoping to sign a young understudy to provide competition for the France international.

- Arsenal have put €60m on the table to sign Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but he is also on a three-man shortlist of key targets for Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos are wary of matching the transfer offer from the Gunners, AS reports. Madrid do want to increase the number of Spanish players in their squad, which would also be aided by the signing of Dean Huijsen, AFC Bournemouth's 19-year-old central defender. Regardless, Real Madrid's No. 1 target remains Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who the paper says is 99% a Bernabeu player -- the only thing that's missing is his signature on a free transfer. The priority order is Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, and then Zubimendi. Madrid would expect to negotiate a fee of under €50m for Huijsen. Two more youthful signings would be returns for academy products Miguel Gutiérrez -- now at Girona -- and Nico Paz, who has starred for Como in Serie A.

- Paris Saint-Germain could get their revenge on Real Madrid for signing Kylian Mbappé by raiding the club's academy, according to Marca. The newspaper claims that Madrid are aware of "the movements of third parties around some of the academy's top players, claiming to speak on behalf of PSG." The two clubs' under-16s met recently in the Al Kass tournament in Doha, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi present. Madrid defeated PSG in the final, with a starring role from creative midfielder Bryan Bugarin, who just signed a new contract when he turned 16.

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal are considering a shock move for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz. While the 28-year-old is not Mikel Arteta's top target, he remains of interest. AC Milan are also tracking Díaz, while a move to Saudi Arabia is a "distinct possibility." (TeamTalk)

- Initial talks over the transfer of striker Rasmus Højlund have been positive been Manchester United and Napoli. A fee of €60m is mooted for a player who has managed to scored only three Premier League goals this season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- England international Angel Gomes is set to reject a contract offer from West Ham United worth £100,000-a-week. The Lille midfielder, a Barcelona target, is a free agent in July and wants to keep his options open for now. (The Guardian)

- Endrick is "satisfied" with his first season at Real Madrid and isn't considering a loan move this summer. The forward, 18, has played just 107 minutes in LaLiga, scoring once. (Diario AS)

- Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are set to rival Real Madrid in the summer chase for 19-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. (Caught Offside)

- Udinese and Italy striker Lorenzo Lucca, 24, is wanted by a number of clubs but Napoli are in pole position. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has a strong relationship with Udinese and could seal a €30m deal. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Inter are also being linked with Bologna's Santiago Castro. The 20-year-old striker is valued at €40m, but Inter are only prepared to offer €30m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Significant progress has been made in contract talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior -- but there could be a bumper clause for Saudi Arabian clubs to activate. (Sport)

- Bologna have rebuffed interest from Inter Milan, Manchester United and Napoli in Switzerland international Dan Ndoye, 24, over the past year. The Serie A side believe the winger is worth three times the €10m fee they paid FC Basel in 2023. (Tuttosport)

- Newcastle United will do "everything they can" to keep club captain Bruno Guimarães at St James' Park. However, his future on Tyneside could depend upon whether the Magpies qualify for next season's Champions League. Guimarães, 27, has been the subject of reported interest from Arsenal. (Football Insider)

- Real Betis have scheduled a meeting with Manchester United for next week when they will hope to agree an extension to Antony's loan for the 2025-26 season. The LaLiga club do not have an option to make the deal permanent and will have to pay a greater percentage of his salary to renew the loan. (Estadio Deportivo)

- AFC Bournemouth are considering a move for Club Brugge left-back Maxim de Cuyper, 24, if Liverpool firm up their interest in Milos Kerkez. (Football Insider)

- Pau Prim, a 19-year-old midfielder, is set to quit Barcelona in the summer and sign for Qatari club Al-Sadd on a free transfer. (Marca)

- Raúl Asencio will sign a new long-term contract with Real Madrid in the coming weeks. The 22-year-old has come from nowhere to make 30 first-team appearances this season and is now seen as an important part of the squad. The defender's current deal expires in the summer of 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo says he wants to return to Spain in the not-too-distant future. The Spain international came through at Valencia and Barcelona but has never played in LaLiga after leaving the latter to join Benfica in 2016. (El Periodico)

- Ecuador international Allen Obando has arrived at Inter Miami CF for medical tests ahead of his transfer from Ecuadorian club Barcelona SC. The 18-year-old striker will actually sign a permanent contract with Atlético Madrid in a $4m deal, and will immediately go out on loan to Miami for the 2025 season. (Fabrizio Romano)