Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan defender Kyle Walker underwent surgery on Tuesday after suffering a fracture to his right elbow, the Serie A club said.

The timeline for Walker's recovery was not disclosed, but the club said that the operation was a success and he will begin rehabilitation immediately.

"AC Milan can confirm that Kyle Walker sustained a fracture in his right elbow today," the Italian team said in a statement. "To ensure better healing and optimize recovery time, the player underwent surgery in Milan to repair the olecranon through osteosynthesis.

"The operation went perfectly to plan. Kyle will begin rehabilitation immediately."

The former Manchester City captain joined Milan on loan in January, with the Italian side having the option to make the 34-year-old England international's transfer permanent.

Walker has featured in 12 matches for Milan across all competitions since his arrival.

Kyle Walker joined AC Milan during the January transfer window. Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Despite a lacklustre season in Serie A with Milan ninth in the table, they remain in the Coppa Italia and face rivals Inter Milan in the second leg of the semifinal on April 23 after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Walker's injury lay-off comes after he left the door open to a return to City in the summer, saying "the chapter is not full closed."

On his BBC podcast "You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker," the defender spoke of the days preceding his City exit and how "150 people" were there for his farewell.

"But, after I said my goodbyes, Pep [Guardiola] got up and spoke and said a really nice message to me, just saying thank you for everything. But, listen, it's not over. I'm just on loan here," he said.

"I've got to take that into consideration that I can go back. Obviously, both parties need to come to an agreement come the end of the season.

"Listen, the chapter's not fully closed, but we'll see what happens."