Gabon and former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza died following a fall from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) said Wednesday. He was 28.

A federation statement, posted on social network X, didn't say when the incident took place or provide details.

Boupendza had been playing for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League this year. Zhejiang issued a statement saying Boupendza died at his residence.

"Now the club is fully cooperating with the relevant departments to carry out the investigation," the statement added.

Boupendza joined Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati as a designated player in summer 2023 for a reported $7 million transfer fee. He made an immediate impact, scoring five goals in 10 games to help the club win the MLS Supporters' Shield as the team with the best regular-season record.

But his contract was terminated early in August 2024.

Aaron Boupendza had been playing for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League. Guo Tianqi/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

"We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China," FC Cincinnati said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him.

"Rest in Peace, Aaron."

MLS added in a statement: "Major League Soccer is saddened by the passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him."

The Gabon federation said Boupendza would be "remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon" in 2022. He scored one goal in that tournament, the winner against Comoros, and eight in total for his country.

"[The Gabonese Football Federation] and the wider Gabonese football family offer their sincere condolences to his biological family during this difficult time," the federation said.

Bordeaux, the French team where Boupendza played early in his career, posted on X that he died "tragically."

"All our thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones and the entire football family," Bordeaux said.

After playing in the lower tiers of French soccer with Bordeaux's reserve side then Pau, Gazélec Ajaccio and Tours, Boupendza's breakthrough season came with Hatayspor in the Turkish top flight when he scored 22 goals in the 2020-21 season. Hatayspor also expressed its condolences in a post on X.

The following season, he moved to Qatari club Al-Arabi then to Riyadh-based Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. His career then took him to MLS with Cincinnati and to Rapid Bucharest, before joining Zhejiang. He had scored four league goals in six games.

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic passing of Aaron Boupendza, a talented center forward who brought honor to Gabonese football," Gabon President Brice Oligui Nguema posted on X in French.

"I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. May God bless his soul."

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.