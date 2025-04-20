Robert Lewandowski was taken off the pitch in the 78th minute after a hamstring injury. (0:44)

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is a major doubt for the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semifinal, sources told ESPN after the team confirmed he has a hamstring injury.

Lewandowski, 36, was taken off in the second half of Saturday's 4-3 comeback win against Celta Vigo and underwent tests at the training ground Sunday.

Barça have not revealed how long they expect him to be sidelined. They host a LaLiga match against Mallorca on Tuesday before they take on Real Madrid in the Copa final in Sevilla on Saturday. They then face Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal first leg on April 30.

Robert Lewandowski suffered a hamstring injury in Barcelona's win over Celta Vigo on Saturday. Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lewandowski has played a key role under Hansi Flick this season, helping Barça stay alive in all three competitions going into the final stretch of the campaign.

The Polish striker has scored 40 goals in all competitions, with Barça top of LaLiga.

The loss of Lewandowski comes with doubts also surrounding Alejandro Balde's fitness. The left back has missed the team's past two games with a hamstring problem.