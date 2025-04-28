Pep Guardiola reflects on a 'difficult' season for Manchester City after his team secured a place in the FA Cup final. (1:39)

Rico Lewis has admitted that playing in Manchester City's injury-hit team has contributed to a dip in his own form at times this season.

The 20-year-old played a starring role in City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Wembley on Saturday, scoring the opening goal inside two minutes.

Lewis was a regular starter during the first half of the campaign but he has been in and out of Pep Guardiola's team since January and his start against Forest was just his eighth of 2025.

"I think it's difficult," Lewis said when asked to reflect on his season.

Rico Lewis joined Manchester City at eight years old. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"I think maybe it's a bit unlucky at certain times of the season where you're playing in games where you've not got everyone on the team.

"You've got some people injured so you can't play as normal as you would do.

"The whole team is discombobulating and stuff like that. It's part of football. I said this even when it was going well."

Lewis has passed 40 appearances in all competitions for City this season and is approaching 100 games for the club he joined at just eight-years-old.

But more regular game-time has come with a greater spotlight on his performances which has, at times, led to criticism from sections of City's fanbase.

"I enjoy it while it's going well but I know that no one's ever had a perfect career where every game's been perfect and every season's been perfect," Lewis said. "I think it's a lot of learning that I can take from it and I can put it into good energy to move on."

Lewis has often been used as a full-back by Guardiola, also appearing for England in defence.

But he was effective in an advanced midfield role against Forest with Guardiola saying afterwards he is one of the best players "in the pockets" that he has ever seen.

"I want to play there [midfield]," Lewis said. "I enjoy playing in there. I think I can affect the game there. I think that's the main thing. I can do the defensive bit as well.

"I think the more I do play there, the more I feel comfortable and the more I'll adapt to the position as well."