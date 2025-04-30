Julien Laurens believes VAR was wrong on its decision to issue Evanilson a red card vs. Manchester United. (1:00)

Bournemouth striker Evanilson has avoided a three-match suspension after the Premier League club successfully appealed against the red card he received against Manchester United, the English Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Brazil international was sent off during Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with United on Sunday after a 70th-minute VAR review of a challenge on right-back Noussair Mazraoui upgraded the card from yellow to red.

Evanilson was sent off in Bournemouth's Premier League match against Manchester United. BBC

Evanilson, who has scored 11 goals in 31 matches in all competitions this season, had been set to miss league fixtures against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City before his red card was overturned.

"An independent regulatory commission has removed Evanilson's three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Bournemouth, 10th in the Premier League, travel to Arsenal on Saturday.