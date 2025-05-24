Take a look at the numbers behind Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League for the first time in 18 years. (0:55)

A visibly-emotional Leah Williamson spoke of making "a lot of people happy" after Arsenal stunned Barcelona to lft the Women's Champions League.

The north London side went into Saturday's final as underdogs against holders Barcelona, who were looking to win the competiton for the third successive time.

The Spanish side dominated posession and went on to rack up 20 shots in the final but were unable to find a breakthrough against a resilient Arsenal side.

The game turned on its head in the 74th minute when Stina Blackstenius clinically finished from inside the box to put the north London side ahead.

Leah Williamson was in tears after Arsenal beat Barcelona to win the Champions League. Getty

Barcelona ratched up their intensity in search of a way back but were unable to find an opening, as Arsenal held on to win the second Champions League in their history.

Arsenal's defensive effort was marshalled by Williamson, who was voted the player of the match. The England captain, who came through the Arsenal academy and was a mascot in their last final in 2007, was in tears after the game.

"I don't have the words. I joined this football club and they were winners, they won everything and all I wanted to do was represent the badge in the same way and today we went another big step towards that," she told DAZN.

"We play football to make people happy, not to make other people unhappy. Today, we made a lot of people happy."

