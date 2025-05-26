NWSL Power Rankings: San Diego Wave starting to look ominous

Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 10 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday, June 7 vs. Gotham FC, 1 p.m. ET

In their first match since Women's World Cup veteran center-back Alana Cook tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus, and Brazilian midfielder Debinha also suffered an injury -- or since 32-year-old veteran midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta received her first United States call-up -- the Current beat the Stars 3-1 in Chicago with USWNT manager Emma Hayes watching. The Current's industrious midfield and dynamic full-backs helped supply a clinical attack, as they outshot Chicago 13-2, putting three goals past the hosts despite Alyssa Naeher's four saves.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Friday, June 6 vs. Seattle Reign, 10 p.m. ET

The Wave fell behind 1-0 at home against North Carolina in the 12th minute but fought back to a 5-2 win with a brace from 32-year-old Canadian forward Adriana Leon. In what initially looked like an even match, the Wave were clinical with their chances and relentless in their return fire, as they punished the Courage for their defensive lapses. The Wave are undefeated in six games and don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Saturday, June 7 vs. Houston Dash, 7 p.m. ET

Barbra Banda was the star of the show in Sandy, Utah Friday evening. The 25-year-old scored the fastest hat trick in NWSL history in a 3-1 victory over Utah Royals, marking her first goals since Orlando's last win on April 25 against Angel City. When Banda is at her best, there's no stopping Orlando.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Saturday, June 7 vs. KC Current, 1 p.m. ET

Gotham didn't play a regular season match this weekend; they were busy winning the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup with a 1-0 victory over Mexican club Tigres on Saturday. Esther González -- now tied with Banda atop the Golden Boot race in NWSL action -- scored the game-winning goal.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Sunday, June 8 vs. NC Courage, 4 p.m. ET

A sight for sore eyes among Spirit fans: Croix Bethune is truly back and scoring goals now. The 2024 Rookie of the Year was well-placed in front of goal to secure the Spirit's first of two goals in a 2-1 win over Seattle. That's Bethune's fifth appearance and second start since returning from a meniscus tear, which ended a record-setting debut season. Ashley Hatch (who else?) contributed the second, game-deciding goal.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Saturday, June 7 vs. Bay FC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Portland also skipped NWSL action due to the Concacaf W Champions Cup. While the Thorns lost to Tigres in the midweek semifinal, they beat Club América 3-0 Saturday evening to clinch third place.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Friday, June 6 vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. ET

Claudia Dickey, 25, (who made her first game roster for the USWNT this week) made two saves that weren't enough to limit the Spirit in Seattle on Friday, as the visitors outshot the hosts 17 to seven and four to two on target. After an opening goal from Bethune, 25-year-old Shae Holmes scored her first professional goal for Seattle to bring the Reign briefly level 1-1, but Hatch buried their hopes of a point at home on Friday.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Friday, June 6 vs. Utah Royals, 7:30 p.m. ET

Racing were up 3-1 in the second half when Kayla Fischer got sent off for a well-deserved red after an egregious foul to Madison Hammond. Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson scored the ensuing penalty, but (in part thanks to Jordyn Bloomer's five saves and a goal line clearance from left-back Courtney Petersen) Louisville kept Angel City's dynamic attack at bay to salvage a big win.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday, June 7 vs. Chicago Stars, 10 p.m. ET

Angel City suffered a second-straight loss (and their third defeat in five games) against Racing Louisville on Saturday, despite having a one-woman advantage for 23 minutes plus a whopping nine in stoppage-time. They'll rue not getting more from this one but have Chicago Stars next with the chance to get back on track.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Sunday, June 8 vs. Washington Spirit, 4 p.m. ET

The Courage took the initial lead in San Diego thanks to a 12th-minute goal from German left-back Feli Rauch. But they allowed San Diego to draw level twice (after Japanese star Manaka Matsukubo scored a second goal in the second half) before allowing three more goals in a 5-2 loss in California. After collecting three wins in four undefeated games, the Courage suffered a humbling loss in San Diego. With some defensive tweaks they could be dangerous, and face Washington Spirit next with the opportunity to prove their worth.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Saturday, June 7 vs. Portland Thorns, 7:30 p.m. ET

Bay FC fell behind, claimed a brief 2-1 lead, then ended the game with a 2-2 draw against Houston. That's three goals in three games for Penelope Hocking, who scored the first goal of two scored within three minutes for the Californians. Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji didn't score a goal but was intrinsic to Bay's attack, as she can draw defenders, set up opportunities, and provide a lethal pass.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Saturday, June 7 vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. ET

Right-back Avery Patterson, 22, (who's heading to her second-ever USWNT camp this week) scored a gorgeous opening goal for the Dash in the 33rd minute, but the Dash let Bay back in the game with two goals conceded in three minutes early in the second half. Messiah Bright came off the bench to salvage a point with an 88th minute goal (her first of the season and first for Houston), which she slotted past Jordan Silkowitz despite having World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper on her tail. Both teams nearly claimed a match-winner in stoppage-time, but Houston can be satisfied with the result.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Friday, June 6 vs. Racing Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah had a tough task ahead of them on Friday. They hosted the reigning champs amid a lull in Orlando's results. With something to prove, Mandy McGlynn's seven saves were no match for Zambian forward Banda, who tore through the Royals' defense and put three goals past them in a 3-1 loss. Brecken Mozingo scored her second career goal for Utah in the 14th minute, only briefly bringing the home side level before Banda struck again.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday, June 7 vs. Angel City, 10 p.m. ET

Hayes was in attendance and reunited with pregnant Chicago star Mallory Swanson in the Stars' 3-1 loss to Kansas City on Saturday. Chicago set up in a back-three that held off the league-leaders for 34 solid minutes, but they entered the half down 2-0 after Brazilian forward Bia Zaneratto scored a goal then assisted another (to Temwa Chawinga). They pulled one goal back from a set piece, which Shea Groom headed emphatically into the night, but never fully recovered. Swanson's presence on the pitch is sorely missed: Groom's goal was the team's sixth in 10 games, making them the club with the fewest total goals and second-fewest shots taken per 90.