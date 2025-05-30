Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City fans protested ticket prices in April. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Image

Manchester City chair Khaldoon Al Mubarak has said he is "not OK" with how the issues around rising ticket prices -- which resulted in fan protests -- played out this season.

In April, City announced that they would freeze ticket prices for the 2025-26 season following growing unrest among supporters and protests outside the Etihad Stadium.

During City's match against Leicester on April 2, supporters remained on the concourses inside the stadium for the first nine minutes of the Premier League match in protest against the club's new partnership with a third-party ticket resale platform.

Asked about the issue in an interview with City's in-house media channel, Al Mubarak said: "Yes, I think this is a very important question. This has been a relationship built on trust between the fans and the club. And that trust comes both ways.

"I think this issue on ticketing is no doubt something that has... I'm not OK with the way it played out.

"I think the management team is working very closely with [fan group] City Matters, addressing and understanding the issues.

"What I'm sure about and I hope this message comes out loud and clear, is that relationship of trust between the fans and the club is the foundation of the success and sustainability of this club."

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.